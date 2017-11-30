Limar Ultralight+ helmet - review - Road Cycling UK

In the past year or two, it seems helmet brands have been focussed on reaching an optimum balance of aerodynamics, cooling and lightweight in their helmet designs, alongside, of course, safety. The Limar Ultralight+ lid bucks this trend slightly, with a strong focus on low weight – and it really shows.

From the moment you pick up the helmet, it’s clear that this is one of, if not the, lightest helmets in the world. Limar says as much, with a claimed 175g weight (we weighed our medium sample at 180g), which has been achieved using the Italian firm’s ‘Ultralight’ technology. To you and me, that means shaving unnecessary bulk in the moulded EPS foam, and has led to a particularly svelte design on the head.

In terms of profile, it comes closest to mimicking the Kask Mojito lid, which also sits relatively high and narrowly on the head compared to competitors. The Ultralight+ takes it a half step further – it leaves so much of your forehead exposed, and a completely clear range of vision when in a riding position, that you genuinely can forget that it’s on your head.