MET Manta aero helmet – review

Specification

Price: £169.99

Weight: 200g (medium)

Sizes: S, M, L

Size tested: M

Website: MET Helmets

Unlike many aero-profiled helmets, however, weight is impressively low at a claimed 200g in a medium certified to EU standards. The low weight is arrived at thanks to a low profile on the head, as well as lightweight straps and retention system. MET calls the latter the ‘Safe-T Advanced System’, and it really does give a large cradle area that encircles the head and cocoons the skull, with a simple dial adjustor to bring the cradle inwards or let it out.

It’s certainly one of the most comprehensive retaining systems I’ve tried, so much so, in fact, that I’d even argue it’s a little tight around the sides of the head and at the temples for my taste. Then again, you feel particularly secure in the lid as a result, and helmet fit can be very personal. I also found the lightweight straps were prone to getting tangled a little too easily when donning the helmet – I always felt I need to check the straps in the mirror before heading out.

There are a couple of extra features worth mentioning, too. First is a gel pad that seals your brow, so that sweat can’t as easily drip down your face. It also effectively keeps the front of the helmet even more comfortable than the supplied padding already does, while the gel is specially formulated to improve cooling on the forehead. Personally, I wasn’t a fan, not appreciating the feel of the gel against my forehead, but it’s definitely not a stretch to imagine that others would benefit from the anti-sweat credentials.

The rear vents help with cooling at high speeds, but things do get a little warm when riding more casually

There’s also USB-charged LED light clip available as an optional extra (much like Lazer’s LED light insert) that fits over the top of the fit system dial. Inside, there are six LEDS that can either light up statically or flash in three different modes, and it’s switched on with an integrated button in the centre. It does what it says on the tin and is a neat piece of safety-orientated integration, although when you charge it using the supplied USB cable, bear in mind that the rubber cover that seals the charge port isn’t tethered to the unit, so it’s easy to misplace.

And finally, you can have the helmet in CVNDSH, Dimension Data and, as we have here, UAE pro team special editions, along with plainer designs for the more conservative among us.