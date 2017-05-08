Wahoo have this year launched the Elemnt Bolt, an aerodynamic bike computer that takes aim directly at Garmin’s Edge 820 and Edge 520 units in the competition for supremacy on our handlebars. While the word ‘Garmin’ has become almost ubiquitous for ‘bike computer’, the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt is a genuine contender, offering a user-friendly design, superb battery life and good value for money.

Wahoo took the cycling world by storm with their Kickr turbo trainer – a product which kick-started the smart trainer trend – and entered the GPS bike computer market last year with the original Elemnt. It was a bulky but affordable unit whose selling point was its constantly developing software, paired with a user-friendly smartphone app. Now Wahoo have added the Elemnt Bolt to their arsenal, a CFD-tested aerodynamic device with integrated mount and updated functionality.

– Wahoo launch ELEMNT BOLT: a CFD-tested, aerodynamic GPS bike computer –

The software is not new, it inherits the interface from the Elemnt which is under perpetual development, but it is installed in a new body which promises to improve your performance as well as record it. Having first got to grips with the Elemnt Bolt at the launch in Majorca, I’ve now used it exclusively at home for six weeks, on routes long and short, and roads new and familiar.