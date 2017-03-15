Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT GPS Bike Computer – first ride review - Road Cycling UK

Wahoo have added to their smart-phone-integrated product range with the new ELEMNT BOLT GPS bike computer. It claims to be the ultimate combination of power, simplicity and performance; a marriage between the feature-rich software of its predecessor, the ELEMNT, and CFD-tested, aerodynamic design.

The ELEMNT BOLT is designed to harness the power of the smart phone in your pocket, making it something of a coach, training partner, and performance-enhancing unit all rolled into one.

– Wahoo launch ELEMENT BOLT: a CFD-tested, aerodynamic GPS bike computer –

The provision of a simple and intuitive interface is a key objective for Wahoo, and it was something they managed to accomplish with the ELEMNT GPS computer, launched last year. In the new BOLT, their perpetually-developing software has now been enhanced by a streamlined design that promises to cut through the air with greater efficiency than its competitors.

We set off on a complicated route through Mallorca to test it out.