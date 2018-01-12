Xplova X5 computer with built-in camera - review - Road Cycling UK

Built-in camera

Let’s start with that headlining feature shall we? Where we often see lights with integrated cameras, or specific cameras to record your ride, the X5 integrates one into the front-facing area of the unit.

It’s operated by the big recording button on the unit, and can record stints of three, six and nine seconds in 720p HD resolution.

Xplova X5

Price: £429

£429 Website: Xplova

It saves these recordings onto the sizeable (but non-expandable) 2GB internal memory whereupon it offers to create a linear video of all the clips after you’ve uploaded your ride. You can opt to use this and export it, or export all the clips to your computer and use your own editing software to put together a video.

I really like features like these because they really allow the rider to be creative with the fruits of their ride, although there are limitations to the hardware as we enter 2018.

These days, 1080p HD is the minimum standard (4K if you’re really into your quality), while the overall image quality itself isn’t even close to being in the same league as a GoPro, for example.

That might not surprise you given the integrated nature of the unit, but if you’re expecting the X5 to be a genuine competitor to dedicated recording units like the GoPro, you’re in for a bit of a reality check.