Wahoo launch ELEMNT BOLT: a wind-tunnel tested, aerodynamic GPS bike computer - Road Cycling UK

Wahoo are continuing to make big steps in the GPS bike computer, launching the new aero ELEMNT BOLT – billed as the ultimate combination of power, simplicity and performance.

The BOLT is an evolution of the ELEMNT, a bulky but feature-rich unit which entered the market as a genuine rival to tech behemoth Garmin a year ago and was included in last year’s RCUK 100. While the ELEMNT was a great demonstration of intent, the dated design, colourless screen and comparative youth of the brand counted against Wahoo on that front but the ELEMNT BOLT takes things up another level.

The new Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT GPS bike computer boasts an aerodynamic design, promising a 50 per cent saving in drag (pic: Wahoo)

Entering the market primarily as a hardware upgrade, Wahoo have teamed up with leading cycling engineers to design a GPS bike computer which not only records the ride but offers performance improvements too.

The result is a GPS bike computer and integrated mount which together provide a significant aerodynamic advantage, claiming to reduce wind resistance by over 50 per cent over the top competitor when tested using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).