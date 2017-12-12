Lezyne Lite Drive 700XL front light

A single press of the button switches between settings, with eight in total, including Lezyne’s day-specific double-flash mode and five static modes. It will also remember your last setting if you switch it off by pressing and holding the button.

Handily, the light will recharge in around six hours from flat, so if you plug it in the back of your work computer at the start of the day, it should be fully charged when you leave the office. The micro-USB cable port on the rear of the unit is covered by a big rubber bung, which does a good job at keeping any water out.

The Lite Drive’s mount is semi-permanently attached to the main unit

Elsewhere, as we’ve come to expect from Lezyne, build quality is excellent, with the alloy body giving a real sense of quality in the product, although I did notice some scratches appearing on the alloy body after the light was chucked in my backpack after getting off the bike. As well as the silver unit on test, you can have the 700XL in black and a range of more shouty purple, blue and red colourways.

The mount is easy to use, with a stretchy silicone band which wraps around your handlebar. However, you can’t quickly remove the light from it and leave the clamp on the bike – instead, it’s only removable from the light by an Allen key, so realistically when you remove the light, you take it together with the clamp.