Lezyne Laser Drive rear light - review - Road Cycling UK

If there are any issues with them, they’re minor. You can see the frontal edges of those lasers in the lower periphery of your vision when looking ahead, which in the dark initially can be slightly distracting, but you do phase it out pretty quickly. Additionally, it can be a touch difficult to line the lasers up dead-equally behind you despite no obvious tilt in the light, but again it’s only a slight niggle.

Specification

Price: £57.99

£57.99 Weight: 84g

84g Website: Lezyne

Those lasers are on throughout the nine flash modes that use the three standard (although very bright) LEDs in the body of the light, while you can also opt to use two laser-only modes by pressing and holding the power button – one static, and one flashing as well as a mode where only the small fourth LED that accompanies the lasers is on. Battery life naturally varies, but if you stick it on the 40-lumen ‘Blast’ mode (the brightest static mode), you’ll get a solid 2:30 hours out of it, including powering the lasers.

There are two other static settings to get far more burn time out of the unit, topping out on the six-lumen ‘Economy’ setting with a claimed 15:30 hours, while the flash settings (four standard patterns, and two ultra-bright ‘Day Flash’ modes) should cater for any need.

Battery levels for these range between 17:30 hours for the ten-lumen mode, and 4:00 hours for the disruptive 250 – yes, 250 – lumen day mode.