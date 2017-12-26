Lezyne Laser Drive rear light - review - Road Cycling UK

When I got my hands on the Laser Drive from Lezyne, I couldn’t help but be excited by the presence of the two laser strips that project onto the road, providing a safety guideline for other road users.
Now, there’s something of a novelty to this light, but once that had worn off I realised there’s a real positive side to having lasers in your rear light. So how does it work?
Moving safety zone
They point at the ground, and are there to create tramlines around you and your bike’s silhouette on the road, effectively creating a moving safety zone. The two lines start relatively narrow and extending behind the rear wheel a half metre or so, before widening towards the front of the bike, around the bars and rider’s shoulders reaching level with the back of the front wheel.
