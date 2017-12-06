Specification

Price: £700 (frameset + £1,000 for build kit)

£700 (frameset + £1,000 for build kit) Sizes: 48, 51, 54, 55.5, 57, 60, 63cm

48, 51, 54, 55.5, 57, 60, 63cm Size tested: 55.5cm

55.5cm Colours: ‘Arran Blue’; ‘Seeon Yellow’

‘Arran Blue’; ‘Seeon Yellow’ Website: Kinesis UK

The frame is made from a Kinesis’ own Kinesium aluminium alloy, with tube profiles specific to the AT. Aesthetically, it bears little resemblance to the ATR, with angular tube shapes used throughout, particularly on the downtube – contrasting to the titanium frame’s sleek lines. It gives the alloy frame a more aggressive profile, which is evident in the ride itself. On top of that, there’s a lot of tyre clearance, – up to 45mm with 700c wheels and 52mm with 650b wheels.

Otherwise, you’ll also find mudguard eyelets, three bottle cage mounts, 12mm thru-axles front and rear, and a threaded BSA bottom bracket shell. The addition of a third bottle cage mount was the suggestion of Mike Hall, the ultra-endurance rider who was tragically killed during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race earlier this year. Hall also worked with Kinesis on the Tripster AT’s graphic design and the finished frame includes a number of details influenced by the Transcontinental founder.

The Tripster AT is available in ‘Arran Blue’ or ‘Seeon Yellow’

The ride

What’s immediately obvious from the Tripster AT, despite the adventure-focused geometry, is that this is a bike which still retains a performance edge. The aluminium frame provides a rigid, responsive platform and there’s no sense of effort being wasted by the frame itself. If you want to attack a short climb or a fast off-road loop, the AT is up to the task. For the record, we weighed our test bike at 9.87kg (the frame itself is a claimed 1,840g) and with wide tyres fitted you’re not going to sail along like a featherweight road bike, but the Tripster AT provides a solid chassis to nip along at speed.

While the stiff chassis has a jump to it if you press hard on the pedals, the steering remains relaxed enough to tackle the type of technical terrain that might otherwise be beyond the limits of a regular road bike. On one of my favourite test loops there’s a fast section of road which leads directly onto a rutted gravel track and the AT handles the transition comfortably, remaining planted and relatively passive, letting the rider dictate what’s happening beneath them, rather than the bike setting an agenda of its own. Equally, the Tripster has a composed air when grinding up steep climbs, or careering down the other side.

That said, the Tripster AT has a noticeably harsher ride quality than the ATR. That’s not an entirely fair comparison – one is made from titanium and the other aluminium, with a £1,150 price difference – but it’s one quickly worth noting when addressing the Tripster as part of a family of bikes. The AT’s front-end is a little prone to high-frequency chattering over particularly rutted or washboard surfaces but, all things told, it’s not an unnerving experience and the ability to run the wide tyres at low pressures works wonders.