Altura Sportive 97 mitts - review - Road Cycling UK

Mitts offer valuable protection in the event of a spill, but more generally can seriously help riders who suffer hand discomfort when riding. The key to that is a glove that, literally, fits like one – so how does Altura’s Sportive 97 mitt stack up?

Firstly, what I like about the Sportive 97 mitts is that they do the basics well. Pressure pads are strategically positioned on the key pressure points of the hand, complete with grippy silicone strips on the lower portion of the palm for easier grip and adhesion to the bars.

The upper palm has a strip of padding with a reinforced faux-suede cover, while the middle palm features a few laser cut holes for ventilation in the centre of the hand and under the fingers. The design of the Sportive 97 mitts eschews the use of a fastening tab, instead relying on a tighter pull-on elasticated cuff to ensure a close fit around the wrist, with a little extra flexibility added through a dedicated band section atop the thumb.