Kalf Five° winter gloves – review

Last year Kalf impressed us with their arrival on the cycling kit scene. The Flux Transition windproof jersey, Chevron summer jersey and Chevron bib shorts all reviewed well, so when we heard about the winter range, we were interested to see if it could also meet those early standards. In the case of Kalf’s Five° gloves, the lighter of the two winter gloves in the collection, it’s safe to say we’re not disappointed.

Kalf make two thermal full-fingered gloves, the Zero° and the Five°, the names of which are indicators of the sort of temperatures they’re designed to excel in. The Five gloves on test are naturally the lighter of the two, and provide protection through a windproof membrane along with some C40 Thinsulate padding from Polartec to give genuine thermal properties and a little water resistance.

Where many winter gloves are quite bulky and don’t provide the best dexterity, here the choice of that C40 Thinsulate insulation has resulted in an especially light glove that gives great feel on the handlebars and hoods, yet still gives good thermal performance in typical winter conditions. The outer layer is pliable and light too, adding to this feeling, although it isn’t really up to dealing with prolonged spells of rain, instead meeting their limit in showers and splash back.