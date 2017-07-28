Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

Pactimo’s Flagstaff RT jacket may not stand out at first glance, but beneath its super-simple style and looks is a useful, adaptable, lightweight jacket, perfect as an emergency layer.

Windproof and water resistant, the jacket boasts a offers coverage, thanks to a high neck, and packs down small enough to be an excellent bit of kit for spring and autumn (and, let’s face it, summer too).

I was initially a little underwhelmed with it, but after a few rides where the weather took an unexpected turn for the worse, or the day cooled, I was thankful for the Flagstaff’s adaptability; it breathes well, and with a full zip you can vent fully if needs be.