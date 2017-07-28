Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket – review

Simple styling masks an excellent, versatile emergency layer

Pactimo’s Flagstaff RT jacket may not stand out at first glance, but beneath its super-simple style and looks is a useful, adaptable, lightweight jacket, perfect as an emergency layer.

Windproof and water resistant, the jacket boasts a offers coverage, thanks to a high neck, and packs down small enough to be an excellent bit of kit for spring and autumn (and, let’s face it, summer too).

I was initially a little underwhelmed with it, but after a few rides where the weather took an unexpected turn for the worse, or the day cooled, I was thankful for the Flagstaff’s adaptability; it breathes well, and with a full zip you can vent fully if needs be.

Pactimo’s Flagstaff RT jacket is simple to look at, but it’s a versatile layer that impressed us out on the road

  • Specification

  • Price: £110.00
  • Sizes: S-XL
  • Size tested: M
  • Website: Pactimo

The Flagstaff RT Jacket is made from two fabrics: a thicker, windproof fabric dubbed ‘ClimaStretch’ on the front of the body and the arms; and a thinner, more perforated ‘BreatheLITE’ fabric on the back and behind the arms.

Combined, they aid the low weight and breathability of the jacket, without any great sacrifices performance-wise. It will protect you when heading down long descents, and also if the weather is mild but mixed.

In fact, the versatility was what surprised me most – I started testing the jacket in the late spring, in mild weather, and then on early summer days when the ride started in cool temperatures.

The Flagstaff jacket dealt with those conditions without fuss – the BreatheLITE fabric in particular allowing for quick cooling, but with the windproof front ensuring a happy medium temperature-wise.

The fit is close – not a race fit, but certainly on the athletic side of things – and I liked the length of the arms and good cuff finishes. A gusset seals the gap better on the wrist, and stops wind running up the sleeves.

The fit of the arms and shoulder helped to really minimise the sail effect too, and the body panel shapes again reduced this to a minimum.

The hem is made from a highly reflective material

Out riding, it offers excellent range of movement and had no tight spots or loose, baggy areas to catch the wind – it just offers a really unobtrusive and reliable level of performance.

Add to that some really useful levels of reflectivity on the hem, and you get plenty of visibility on your training ride or commute too, despite the black design (the jacket also comes in green).

Two magnetic flaps at the back allow access to your jersey pockets 

Finally, there are two openings on the back that shut with a magnetic tab, and this worked really in allowing access to your jersey pockets alongside snapping shut quickly and easily. They never opened up accidentally when riding either, serving as a neat little touch that worked better than I truthfully expected.

Conclusion

Pactimo’s Flagstaff RT jacket is a versatile layer for the shoulder seasons when the weather can be unpredictable, as well as on milder summer days. The fit is comfortable on the bike, without being either too tight or too baggy, and it offers a good level of protection from the elements. The added touch of the magnetic opening at the back is well thought-out, and makes this an adaptable and packable jacket.

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Versatile
  • Excellent fit on the bike
  • Good level of windproofing and water resistance

Cons

  • None to mention
Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Two magnetic flaps at the back allow access to your jersey pockets (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

