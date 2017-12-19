Chapeau Club Thermal jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

I’ve always struggled with thicker winter jerseys – running quite hot myself, I’m not normally a fan of fleece against my skin or base layer, usually preferring insulating layers with some sort of light filling or a merino-based jersey – but this is one of the few occasions where I’ve been really impressed with this kind of construction. I’ve worn it (with a suitable ensemble) in conditions ranging from near zero degrees up to around 12 and it’s proven remarkably versatile: a true three-season jersey, as Chapeau claims.

I can easily see myself pairing it with a winter base layer and (potentially) a rain or wind shell of some description as I attempt the Rapha Festive 500 this year, instead of just relying on my old go-to Rapha Brevet jersey and gilet outer layers as normal. Meanwhile, it’s remained as effective and comfortable as it was when I first wore it, still repelling water and staying soft on the inside through multiple washes.

The cut is excellent throughout, including on the slim cuffs (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

There’s good attention to detail in the Club Thermal jersey, too. From the neckline, which is comfortable and spacious enough for even my wide neck, to the waterproof lining of the middle of the three rear pockets, which also has a fourth, zipped valuables compartment. The rear of the jersey also has a useful dropped tail, while the tapered sleeves offer an excellent fit. Unwanted draughts and water ingress are kept at bay without sacrificing one iota of comfort.

Superficially, the design is also very tasteful, incorporating small highlights like the pink, navy and cream stripes throughout and adding a reflective badge on the right rear pocket, along with a detailed pattern on the body. Besides this grey jersey, there’s also a green-bodied version with red, navy and white details, but to be honest I really like this particular colour.