Rapha Brevet Long Sleeve Windblock jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

The Rapha Brevet Long Sleeve Windblock is a cracking jersey which will get plenty of use from autumn through to spring. It’s a luxurious piece, thanks to the merino construction, and has the high attention to detail you would expect from Rapha.

Rapha have slowly expanded the Brevet range since 2011 and that’s continued into 2017, with the comfort-focused, long-distance riding collection a key focus for the London-based firm.

The long sleeve Brevet Windblock jersey is new to the line-up and is described as the ‘multi-tool of cycling jerseys’, thanks to the windproof panel overlaid on the front of a jersey otherwise made from merino wool.

That might be overdoing it, but the Brevet is certainly a versatile piece – capable of being worn in comfort in anything from single figure temperatures up into the mid-teens.