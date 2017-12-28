Chapeau Echelon jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

Winter clothing ensembles are often difficult to get right. You can quickly find, on leaving the house, you’ve under or overdressed without the flexibility to adjust – you’re committed, and simply need to endure. That’s where Chapeau’s Echelon Jacket comes in, as an outer layer you can choose to start your ride with or equally keep it stashed away in a pocket.
It leads itself on its packability, which is certainly good, fitting in medium-sized pockets and larger, while it provides performance that belies its size.
When you wear the Echelon jacket, you could easily fool yourself into thinking you’re wearing a jacket designed to be worn permanently, such is the quality of the finish and fabric. It’s constructed from a stretchy, windproof material that’s been subjected to a DWR water repellent treatment, so it’s got that weatherproof feel despite being so lightweight.
