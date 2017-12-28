Chapeau Echelon jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

Remember, this is a shell that’s designed to protect in a pinch, so the neckline is cut to stop draughts getting in, while the waterproofed zip is offset significantly to help with both comfort at the neck and to try and keep the wind out.

The double cuffs, which sit reassuringly close to the skin, are comfortable and stop air and water ingress, while they also manage to feel low profile with enough length for longer arm spans.

The medium size is well cut on the whole but a touch tight on my swimmer’s shoulders – I could arguably do with a large for maximum comfort in that area – but around the waist it’s perfect and features an elongated rear (complete with draw cord adjustment) for added splash protection. Size-wise, I generally fall between a medium and a large, while the model wearing the jacket in the pictures typically wears a medium and the Echelon verges on being a touch too big.

A generously elongated rear adds extra splash protection

Additional details include a zipped side pocket on the right flank, while you also get a stylish reflective design on both sides. On top of that there’s understated and classical branding on the upper back as well as Chapeau’s bowler hat logo on the left breast.

I always make sure I take care of technical jackets, so have tactically avoided washing it after every ride (long or short) and treated it with Nikwax Tech Wash to retain the quality of the DWR treatment once when it got dirty. I’ve found that it’s a quality finish that performs like it did when it was fresh out the pack, while the rest of the jacket seems especially well-made.