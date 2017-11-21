Sportful Giara Softshell Jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

We were impressed by Sportful’s Giara short-sleeve jersey and bib shorts when we reviewed them earlier this year and that continues here, with the Italian firm’s Giara Softshell Jacket. It’s an ideal winter piece with an unflustered style typical of the Giara collection.

Sportful launched the Giara collection last year as an understated antidote to the company’s high-performance race clothing. While it was initially pitched at gravel riding, in reality it’s just as well suited to road riders who want technical apparel but with a subtle design and slightly more relaxed cut.

As soon as you put the Giara softshell on you feel warm. The interior is a brushed fleece, which is super-soft if worn next to the skin and and very comfortable. The jacket is made from a windproof softshell fabric on the front and a stretchier ‘Thermo Drytex’ fabric on the rear. That combination works well, keeping the wind off your chest and arms, while maintaining enough breathability to let excess heat and moisture escape.