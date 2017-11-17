Sportful R&D Strato Top – review - Road Cycling UK

The latest addition to Sportful’s R&D range, the Strato, first caught our eye at Eurobike, simply because we hadn’t quite seen a piece of cycling apparel like it. Four months later and we’ve had the chance to wear the Strato through a variety of weather conditions and it’s become an autumn staple. Sure, this is a fairly niche piece of kit, but it works a treat.
Most regular cyclists will own a long sleeve jersey and gilet, but the Strato goes a step further and combines the two, with a wind resistant fabric used on the front, shoulders and lower back. This is where it gets smart. We’ve previously reviewed similar jerseys with a windproof front (the Kalf Transition short sleeve jersey is one example), but the Strato differs in how it combines this with a conventional polyester fabric.
