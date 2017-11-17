Sportful R&D Strato Top – review - Road Cycling UK

Ride hard and the fleece-lined polyester fabric is able to transport moisture away from the body far more efficiently than a conventional windproof jersey. That’s the real benefit of the Strato – even if you’re working hard, you’re unlikely to soak your base layer and catch a chill when the pace drops or you hit a descent.

“The Strato is designed with autumn/mild winter days in mind, for riders who ride at a higher intensity – a departure from the steady, slow winter miles of old,” adds Whitfield.

The jersey-gilet combination is part of Sportful’s R&D range (Pic: Mike Brindley)

The outer fabric is best described as wind resistant rather than windproof – that fact that a little air is able to permeate the layer also helps to keep you dry underneath – but it is effective at keeping out most of a cold wind. If things begin to get a little warm, there are two zipped vents on the front of the jersey and they allow enough air in to provide a noticeable cooling sensation.

But why not just use a regular jersey and gilet? That’s a combination which will continue to provide a useful combination of weather protection, breathability and versatility – I haven’t consigned my gilet stash to the bin – but what the Strato tries to do is overcome the shortcomings of that getup.