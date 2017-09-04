Why not just pair a jersey and gilet, as riders have done for years? Sportful say the Strato’s design improves airflow and helps the rider maintain a warm, sweat-free core, as well as increasing range of movement and still offering easy access to the jersey’s rear pockets. On that note, the windproof fabric only covers the chest and shoulders, leaving the rear of the jersey free to breath (you’ll also find two zipped vents on the front). Given the mild winters we’ve experienced of late, we’re looking forward to seeing how the Strato copes with the British winter.

You’ll also find the £160 R&D Strato bib tights in the forthcoming range. This is another innovative design, essentially pairing thermal tights with a separate wind blocking fabric on the thighs. The idea is that you get additional protection on the top half of the tights, without restricting range of movement – often a problem with windproof tights.

Sportful’s Giara collection will expand for autumn/winter

Meanwhile, the Giara range, originally launched back in March, has been expanded to include a long sleeve thermal jersey (£85) and windproof softshell (£120). If you’re not familiar with the Giara collection, it’s specifically aimed at gravel riders but, in reality, is ideal for roadies who want a slightly more relaxed fit and stylish design, without sacrificing performance. We were impressed by the Giara short sleeve jersey and bib shorts when we reviewed them earlier this year. There’s also a Giara gilet coming for spring/summer 2018.

Look out for the Sportful R&D Celsius jersey next summer

On that note, let’s quickly take a look at what else is coming next year. The Celsius jersey (£110) is another piece out of Sportful’s R&D department and combines an open mesh inner layer with a lightweight, stretch-woven outer. By accelerating moisture transfer (the Celsius shouldn’t be worn with a base layer), the jersey is said to keep you cool in warm conditions (by apparently improving airflow next to the skin) and warm in cooler conditions (by keeping the skin dry). As a result, Sportful say it’s a piece designed for those spring or summer rides that involve cool early-morning starts before the temperature climbs.

The Celsius jersey has a unique dual-layer construction

Otherwise, the BodyFit Pro range has been updated to include the Light (£85), Evo (£90) and Classics (£90) short-sleeve jerseys and features a new panel construction that apparently offers more flexibility across the back. The Light and Evo are designed for hot and mild summer conditions respectively, while the new Classics piece has a lightweight thermal construction.