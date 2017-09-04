Eurobike 2017 highlights - part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more - Road Cycling UK

Share

Trade Shows

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Bottechia's super-light disc brake frame, Sportful's forthcoming clothing range, Fulcrum's latest wheels, Schwalbe's new gravel tyres and much more from Eurobike

We’ve just returned from the 2017 Eurobike show in Germany, where the bike trade gathers each year to check out what’s new in the world of cycling – and there’s plenty to talk about.

Having already brought you news of the Scott Foil Disc aero bike, Wahoo’s new Kickr Climb gradient simulator, Oakley’s new helmet range, the updated Kinesis Aithein Evo, Stages’ first dual-sided power meter, Zipp’s tubeless-ready wheels, Power2max’s sub-€500 power meter, and Garmin’s latest flagship bike computer, it’s time to take a look at some more of the show’s highlights.

Let’s dive in, then. Want to know about Bottechia’s super-light disc brake frame, CeramicSpeed’s efficiency-boosting chain coating, Sportful’s forthcoming clothing range, Fulcrum’s latest wheels, Ritchey’s updated Comp Road Logic frameset, Schwalbe’s new gravel tyres and more? Read on.

Simplon Pride aero bike

Austrian brand Simplon isn’t one of the most prevalent brands in the UK, but this new Pride aero machine should help to remedy that. It features a unique twin vane integrated bar-stem setup to help cut through the wind at the front of the bike, while apparently still providing top levels of stiffness. Elsewhere, the fork features a ‘raptor’ profile that we’re told maintains a direct front end while making sure that the sensations through the integrated cockpit up top aren’t too harsh.

The Simplon Pride aero bike has a distinct ‘twin vane’ integrated cockpit

The bike is bang on trend for the current road market, with disc brakes and clearance for 28c tyres, and Simplon offer plenty of opportunity for customisation, including an option for a standard bar and stem and your own size of seatpost, to help achieve the full build you’re after.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

4 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: Simplon Pride (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Simplon Pride (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Simplon Pride (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Simplon Pride (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)




Loading …





1 / 4
Loading …

CeramicSpeed UFO chain coating

CeramicSpeed caught our eye with this new chain coating. The friction-reducing specialists have done some serious research on this new lube, which ideally needs to be applied the night before and allowed to dry before use. CeramicSpeed says it’s good for 200km of riding between applications, and the dry nature of the coating (it turns ‘solid’ within half an hour of application) means it won’t attract dirt, boosting component life as well as reducing drivetrain friction.

CeramicSpeed say the UFO chain coating will boost your drivetrain efficiency

According to CeramicSpeed’s testing, the UFO Drip has a friction level of 3.78w, with the closest competitor (Squirt) at 4.51w. On top of that, the friction level apparently drops after 90 minutes of riding, whereas the competition see it rise.

Bottechia Emme 4 Superlight

Bottechia’s new super-light frame comes in at a scant 780g in a medium size, but perhaps more impressively will weigh this much whether built for rim or disc brakes. We’ll also see it under the riders of the Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec Pro Continental team next year.

Want a lightweight, disc-equipped road bike? The Bottechia Emme 4 Superlight frame comes in at a claimed 780g

Central to the ride is a ‘banded carbon layup’ designed with the dual aims of maximising both stiffness and vertical compliance (you may have heard that one before…). Thin stays contrast with a  flared PressFit bottom bracket area that should keep things responsive despite the low weight.

A compliance-enhancing dropped seatstay junction should also help keep things comfortable if the 2018 Giro route strays from the asphalt, while dual cable routing ready for both mechanical and electronic groupsets will allow riders to run the system they choose.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

4 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: Bottechia Emme 4 Superlight (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Bottechia Emme 4 Superlight (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Bottechia Emme 4 Superlight (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Bottechia Emme 4 Superlight (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)




Loading …





1 / 4
Loading …

Sportful R&D Strato jersey and bib tights

We stopped by the Sportful stand to see what’s new for autumn/winter and, further head, next spring/summer. First up, the £120 R&D Strato top is a particularly interesting piece and aims to combine the warmth and breathability of a thermal jersey with the lightweight protection of a gilet. The jersey itself is made from a brushed fabric to trap warmth and is stitched to the windproof outer, however the two are able to move freely of one another in a unique ‘floating’ design.

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Why not just pair a jersey and gilet, as riders have done for years? Sportful say the Strato’s design improves airflow and helps the rider maintain a warm, sweat-free core, as well as increasing range of movement and still offering easy access to the jersey’s rear pockets. On that note, the windproof fabric only covers the chest and shoulders, leaving the rear of the jersey free to breath (you’ll also find two zipped vents on the front). Given the mild winters we’ve experienced of late, we’re looking forward to seeing how the Strato copes with the British winter.

You’ll also find the £160 R&D Strato bib tights in the forthcoming range. This is another innovative design, essentially pairing thermal tights with a separate wind blocking fabric on the thighs. The idea is that you get additional protection on the top half of the tights, without restricting range of movement – often a problem with windproof tights.

Sportful’s Giara collection will expand for autumn/winter

Meanwhile, the Giara range, originally launched back in March, has been expanded to include a long sleeve thermal jersey (£85) and windproof softshell (£120). If you’re not familiar with the Giara collection, it’s specifically aimed at gravel riders but, in reality, is ideal for roadies who want a slightly more relaxed fit and stylish design, without sacrificing performance. We were impressed by the Giara short sleeve jersey and bib shorts when we reviewed them earlier this year. There’s also a Giara gilet coming for spring/summer 2018.

Look out for the Sportful R&D Celsius jersey next summer

On that note, let’s quickly take a look at what else is coming next year. The Celsius jersey (£110) is another piece out of Sportful’s R&D department and combines an open mesh inner layer with a lightweight, stretch-woven outer. By accelerating moisture transfer (the Celsius shouldn’t be worn with a base layer), the jersey is said to keep you cool in warm conditions (by apparently improving airflow next to the skin) and warm in cooler conditions (by keeping the skin dry). As a result, Sportful say it’s a piece designed for those spring or summer rides that involve cool early-morning starts before the temperature climbs.

The Celsius jersey has a unique dual-layer construction

Otherwise, the BodyFit Pro range has been updated to include the Light (£85), Evo (£90) and Classics (£90) short-sleeve jerseys and features a new panel construction that apparently offers more flexibility across the back. The Light and Evo are designed for hot and mild summer conditions respectively, while the new Classics piece has a lightweight thermal construction.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

10 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Sportful (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)










Loading …





1 / 10
Loading …

Scott Road RC SL shoe

Swiss brand Scott impressed us with the new Foil Disc and re-profiled Addict range of bikes at Eurobike, but on the other side of the booth was this high performance race shoe, resplendent in flouro yellow colour scheme.

Scott’s new Road RC SL disco slipper

The Road RC SL features a full carbon sole with a ‘Corecell’ foam sandwich construction for a blend of stiffness and comfort. Your chances of a good fit are improved through an adjustable insole and BOA closure system, while the carbon fibre-reinforced fabric outer helps keep weight low.

Topeak Pakgo X bike box

Accessory specialists Topeak are entering the bike luggage category with the Pakgo X. Normally we don’t get too excited about bike boxes, but this one turned our head thanks to a sturdy hardcase construction, while featuring compartments for wheels and a secure internal fastening system that uses a frame to secure the bike, compatible with both thru-axles and quick releases.

Eurobike 2017: Topeak bike box (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Topeak bike box (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Topeak bike box (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

The base frame can be removed with the bike still attached, doubling up as a mini workstand, plus there are internal pockets for kit and tools. With frame and accessories inside, the case is said to weigh shy of 14 kilograms. We’re likely to see it arrive in the UK in spring 2018.

Updated Fulcrum wheels

Fulcrum have been quietly busy over in Italy, with some standout updates to the product line. On the disc brake front there’s a new Speed 55T carbon tubular wheel that comes in at a claimed 1,395g with top-of-the-range Cult ceramic bearings. There’s also a new Racing Zero alloy wheelset with a triple-milled rim and USB ceramic bearings.

The disc-ready Speed 55T carbon wheels are among Fulcrum’s updates

Elsewhere the 55C carbon clincher and Racing Zero Carbon wheelsets feature a refreshed rim with a proprietary lasered brake track and curved strafe pattern to improve braking performance. Meanwhile, the mid-range Racing 3 wheelset has seen an update with a 17mm internal rim diameter, milled rim and a reliable cup and cone bearing system for ‘worry-free’ riding, coming in at an impressive weight of 1,560g.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

4 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: Fulcrum (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Fulcrum (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Fulcrum (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Fulcrum (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)




Loading …





1 / 4
Loading …

Rotor Uno groupset

Rotor’s Uno groupset made a welcome appearance at Eurobike, and we snapped it looking ready to go in a full presentation box that riders will actually receive it in. The groupset will be in stores soon costing £2,400, with rim and disc brake versions available.

Rotor’s Uno hydraulic groupset has been a long time coming but looks ready for shipping

It’s whet our appetite to get our hands on the hydraulic groupset, which has been long in the testing phase. Watch this space.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

2 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: Rotor Uno groupset (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Rotor Uno groupset (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)


Loading …





1 / 2
Loading …

FSA WE groupset

Sticking with the new groupset theme, FSA’s WE was also spotted and we have to say it looks the part. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer for the groupsets to arrive in the UK, with the first batch slated for delivery as early as the end of September.

FSA are also looking to crack the groupset ‘big three’ with the WE electronic groupset

Rest assured, at the first opportunity we’ll be testing this new groupset to see if it can hold a candle to the electronic offerings of the ‘big three’.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

6 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: FSA (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: FSA (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: FSA (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: FSA (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: FSA (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: FSA (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)






Loading …





1 / 6
Loading …

Storck T.I.X. Pro G2

Luxury German brand Storck is renowned for its high-end road bikes that range from the Aerfast aero bike and Fascenario all-rounder, but here’s something new that took us a little more by surprise in Freidrichshafen: a cyclo-cross bike.

The T.I.X. Pro G2 is new from Storck

The T.I.X. Pro G2 (T.I.X. stands for ‘this is cross’) frame weighs as little as 940g and, along with the 430g fork, costs a cool €1,999. Full bike builds include a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Di2 machine for €7,298 and a SRAM Red e-Tap version for €6,898, as well as a €3,398 Shimano 105-equipped bike.

You’ll find room for 47mm tyres

The bike on show featured Dura-Ace R9100 and DT Swiss PRC 1400 wheels shod with knobbly 47mm Schwalbe tyres (exhibiting the bike’s potential for gravel riding, given the 33c limit on CX tyres for racing) for an overall build weight of 7.7kg.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

6 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: Storck cyclo-cross bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Storck cyclo-cross bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Storck cyclo-cross bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Storck cyclo-cross bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Storck cyclo-cross bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Storck cyclo-cross bike (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)






Loading …





1 / 6
Loading …

Abus Aventor helmet

Abus were showing off a new climbing helmet that is scheduled to see the light of day in UK shops at the start of October. It’s called the Aventor, and it’s the second helmet that’s been designed with input from Movistar riders who felt the also-new ‘Gamechanger’ aero lid wasn’t quite airy enough for the summer heat of the high mountains.

The Aventor is Abus’ new lightweight helmet

Abus met the brief by ensuring 40 per cent of the helmet is made up of open vents, while the foam is supported with a plastic resin ‘ActiCage’ that Abus say improves rider safety in a crash.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

3 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: Abus Aventor helmet (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Abus Aventor helmet (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Abus Aventor helmet (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)



Loading …





1 / 3
Loading …

Ritchey Comp Road Logic gets new fork

Ritchey’s Comp Road Logic frame now comes with a new carbon fibre fork to offer clearance for 30c tyres. The frame itself is something of a modern classic, combining clean lines with a triple-butted, TIG-welded Ritchey Logic steel tubeset.

The Ritchey Comp Road Logic has a new fork and clearance for 30c tyres

The short-butted sections are said to save weight (claimed weight for a size 55cm frame is 1.77kg), while the forged and machine integrated headtube uses standard drop-in bearings, which apparently saves another 80g over a standard design. This ‘skyline blue’ paintjob is new, too. The frameset will set you back £1,120, while the Shimano 105 build pictured costs £2,099.

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Ritchey have also updated the WCS Apex line-up of carbon wheels to offer tubeless compatibility. The wheels are offered in two depths, 38mm and 50mm (we recently reviewed the 38mm hoops), and have a 19mm internal width. You’ll also find J-bend spokes hidden within Ritchey’s own Fantom hub.

Also new from Ritchey, the WCS Carbon Streem II handlebar offers internal cable routing for electronic groupsets. The cable ports are moulded into the design, rather than drilled, to maintain structural integrity without needing to reinforce the handlebar and add weight.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

9 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Ritchey (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)









Loading …





1 / 9
Loading …

Schwalbe G-One Bite gravel tyre

Schwalbe’s range of gravel rubber has been expanded to include the G-One Bite (below), which sits alongside the existing G-One Speed and G-One AllRound tyres.

Eurobike 2017: Schwalbe (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Schwalbe (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Schwalbe (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

The G-One Bite has a grippier tread pattern and will be available in two sizes: 700x40c for traditional road wheels and a 27.5×2.10″ version for the 650b wheel size emerging on the gravel scene. The 700c tyre has a slightly thinner MicroSkin sidewall construction but both tyres use Schwalbe’s top-end OneStar triple compound. As an aside, the G-One AllRound (above, left) is now available with tan sidewalls and, well, that’s always a good thing.

For cyclo-cross riders, the 33c Schwalbe X-One Speed (above, right) is also new and combines a fast-rolling centre tread with a grippier outer edge. The X-One Speed is also tubeless-ready and, once again, has a triple compound construction.

You can find more of RCUK’s 2017 Eurobike coverage here.

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

4 Images

Eurobike 2017 highlights – part one: Fulcrum, Simplon, Sportful, Bottechia, Schwalbe, Ritchey, Scott, FSA, Topeak and more

Eurobike 2017: Schwalbe (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Schwalbe (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Schwalbe (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Eurobike 2017: Schwalbe (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)




Loading …





1 / 4
Loading …

Share

Topics:

Eurobike 2017

Related Articles

Trade Shows

New Zipp Firecrest and NSW disc wheels built to cater for tubeless tech

American brand also launches new 650b Firecrest wheel

New Zipp Firecrest and NSW disc wheels built to cater for tubeless tech
Trade Shows

Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike breaks cover

British brand's popular alloy race frame gets an updated geometry, increased tyre clearance and internal cable routing

Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike breaks cover
Trade Shows

Power2Max launch affordable NG Eco power meter

Movistar team suppliers produce new cheaper power meter with unlockable software

Power2Max launch affordable NG Eco power meter
Trade Shows

Oakley announce Aro 3, Aro 5 and Aro 7 helmets with unique BOA retention system

Road, aero road and TT helmets offer 'eyewear integration'

Oakley announce Aro 3, Aro 5 and Aro 7 helmets
Trade Shows

Scott's new Foil Disc is even more aero and comes with 28c tyres

Addict range also updated for 2018

Scott launch Foil Disc aero bike for model year 2018
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production