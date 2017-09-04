We’ve just returned from the 2017 Eurobike show in Germany, where the bike trade gathers each year to check out what’s new in the world of cycling – and there’s plenty to talk about.
Having already brought you news of the Scott Foil Disc aero bike, Wahoo’s new Kickr Climb gradient simulator, Oakley’s new helmet range, the updated Kinesis Aithein Evo, Stages’ first dual-sided power meter, Zipp’s tubeless-ready wheels, Power2max’s sub-€500 power meter, and Garmin’s latest flagship bike computer, it’s time to take a look at some more of the show’s highlights.
Let’s dive in, then. Want to know about Bottechia’s super-light disc brake frame, CeramicSpeed’s efficiency-boosting chain coating, Sportful’s forthcoming clothing range, Fulcrum’s latest wheels, Ritchey’s updated Comp Road Logic frameset, Schwalbe’s new gravel tyres and more? Read on.
Simplon Pride aero bike
Austrian brand Simplon isn’t one of the most prevalent brands in the UK, but this new Pride aero machine should help to remedy that. It features a unique twin vane integrated bar-stem setup to help cut through the wind at the front of the bike, while apparently still providing top levels of stiffness. Elsewhere, the fork features a ‘raptor’ profile that we’re told maintains a direct front end while making sure that the sensations through the integrated cockpit up top aren’t too harsh.
The bike is bang on trend for the current road market, with disc brakes and clearance for 28c tyres, and Simplon offer plenty of opportunity for customisation, including an option for a standard bar and stem and your own size of seatpost, to help achieve the full build you’re after.
