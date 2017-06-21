Bounty Protein bar - review - Road Cycling UK

Just to avoid confusion from the outset, Mars is a food company which makes, among other things, the Mars, Snickers and Bounty bars, as well as other popular confections such as Maltesers. It’s entered the sports nutrition market with protein-packed versions of the first three.

Cards on the table, I’d probably give top marks to a protein version of Maltesers right here right now (get on with it, Mars), such is my love of the delectable treat, but for this test we’re focussing on the Bounty bar.

The vital statistics read like this: each 51g bar provides 18.7g of protein, 17.3g of carbs (8.5g of which are simple sugars) and 5.7g of fat (of which 4g are saturates), for a total of 192 calories. Depending on your personal attitude to nutrition, you’ll either be bothered by the relatively high proportion of saturated to unsaturated fat, or you won’t be.