Lazer Walter sunglasses - review - Road Cycling UK

When it comes to cycling sunglasses, you tend to fall into one of two camps: you either like the open bottom half-frame style or you prefer to opt for shield-style full-frame models.

In general, these two style options cover the vast majority of models on the market, and with launch of the Eddy and Walter sunglasses earlier this year, Lazer have both ends of the spectrum covered.

The Walters we have here fit the bill as a set of quality, lightweight, full-frame glasses, which offer good visual clarity and interchangeable lenses.

Lazer launched the Walter full-frame sunglasses earlier this year

As a rule, I’ve always been wary of full-frame sunglasses for cycling for one reason: they tend to be enormous. One look at the Oakley Jawbreakers reveals as much, and whenever I try glasses like them on, they simply cover too much of my fairly narrow face.

However, the Walters are different. Despite the full frames, in terms of actual real estate they measure pretty much the same as my go-to half-framed Oakley Radars, meaning that they’re a virtually perfect size for me. At last.

This, I suspect, will make them a genuinely enticing option for people like me who tend to find the same problem with oversized shades. Yet, the expected downside of reduced field of vision is less than you might think.