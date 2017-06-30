It has been a long time coming but Shimano’s much-anticipated Dura-Ace power meter has now entered production, with Team Sunweb and FDJ both using final prototypes of the unit at the 2017 Tour de France.

Shimano announced a move into the power meter market with the launch of the Dura-Ace R9100 groupset in June 2016. Now, 12 months later, the power meter has received the green light to ship, with stock expected in the UK in six to eight weeks, and priced at £1,299.99.

We saw Shimano representatives arrive at the Team Subweb hotel in Dusseldorf, Grand Départ city of the 2017 Tour, to hand over boxes of the power meters to the German squad’s mechanics, less than 24 hours before the start of the race and having been flown direct from Japan.

Box fresh: Shimano’s FC-R9100-P power meter, ready for the Tour de France

The FC-R9100-P, as Shimano’s creation is officially known, is a dual-sided, crankset-based power meter. It neatly integrates into the R9100 chainset, with strain gauges in both crank arms and the battery housed within the axle.

The Ant+ sensor is located on the right-hand crank arm, where the power meter can also be given life by a Macbook-style magnetic charger.

While the power meters to be used by Team Subweb and FDJ are marked as prototypes, they are exactly the same as the version to go into production, having passed Shimano’s final round of testing.