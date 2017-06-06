Clif Bloks energy chews - review - Road Cycling UK

When you visit a feed station at a sportive, what do you find. Usually, there are an assortment of sports supplements, local foods, fruit, bars, cakes… and a bowl of jelly sweets. Clif, best known for their tasty bars, have taken the jelly sweet and turned it into an energy-specific and convenient sugar top-up in these Blok chews.

Of course, you could argue that the likes of Jelly Babies or, Peter Sagan’s favourite, Haribo, do exactly the same job, and on the face of it you’d be right. However, where the Clif Bloks differ is in the considered balance of sugars, as well as the packaging it comes in along with the subsequent convenience.

So, in the slim-line pack you get six chews each containing 33 calories of energy, with a 50/50 ratio of simple to complex sugars to help keep your energy levels consistent. As a result, they don’t represent such a sudden hit of energy that Jelly Babies do. Instead, it’s the inclusion of Maltodextrin alongside tapioca and dried cane syrup that allows the Clif Bloks to sustain energy levels for a lot longer.

Clif Bloks offer a tasty, convenient sugar top-up

Naturally, this will depend on how many you have. An entire pack of the jelly-like chews is 60g, of which 48g are carbohydrates in that 50/50 split of simple to complex sugars. Clif say you should consume up to one pack per hour of activity (between three and six chews) to keep your energy levels topped up, along with a healthy gulp of water to maintain your hydration levels. Of course, your exact requirements depends on what else you’re eating and the type of riding you’re doing but that’s Clif’s recommendation.

On top of that carbohydrate content, you also get 0.25g of salt and 80mg of potassium to help along your electrolyte intake – helpful for hydration, as long as you follow the instructions to consume water alongside them.