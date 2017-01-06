See.Sense Icon+ front and rear light set - review - Road Cycling UK

It is one of the elements that I would change as I found on my commute, where I face a number of different environments, that I needed a certain brightness in dimly lit areas and a completely different one when on a lit, shared use path (at one point somebody shouted ‘what if I had epilepsy!?’). The only way I could do this with this system is by needing to get my phone out of my jersey and changing it through the app, which would be simpler if you could do it quickly by pressing a button.

In addition to the regular setting of sequences and brightness through the app, you can also turn on theft mode or crash mode. Theft mode means that, when you turn it on, if the bike is moved (if you leave it outside a coffee shop for instance) you get an alarm on your phone. This works pretty well and it worked fine as long as I was in bluetooth range. Crash mode allows you to send a text to a designated number if the lights detect that you’ve crashed, although this is not currently operational, so I couldn’t test.

Battery life on the lights is strong, with the claimed 15 hours seeming about accurate and when connected to the phone you get low battery warnings, though these are perhaps a little overzealous. Charging is through micro-USB cable, which plugs into a port on the rear of the unit, which charges easily through a laptop or a wall plug.