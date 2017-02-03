Seven highlights from Rapha's spring/summer 2017 range - Road Cycling UK

Rapha have taken on a change of direction in 2017, having ended their partnership with Team Sky, and the London-based brand’s latest spring/summer collection has been unveiled.

From all-season rain jackets to a new version of Rapha’s classic bib shorts, and with some handy packable kit thrown into the bargain too, there’s plenty in the new collection which caught our eye.

We’ve picked out seven highlights of the range below. Check them out.

Rapha Collector’s Edition Classic Rain Jacket – £200

You’ll have to be quick if you want this re-imagining of Rapha’s Classic Rain Jacket it is limited to 800 pieces.

Though part of the spring-summer collection, Rapha bill their Classic Rain Jacket as a year-round staple. Lightweight and packable, the jacket boasts taped seams throughout and a tailored fit.

It’s also highly breathable, thanks to a panel of horizontal slats on the rear which improve airflow and help with temperature regulation.