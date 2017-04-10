Competition: win Pactimo cycling kit worth £365 - Road Cycling UK

Pactimo aren’t quite mainstream in the UK by our reckoning, but maybe that should change soon. The Colorado-born brand has been around since 2003, starting out by creating custom clothing for teams and clubs, with the diverse and challenging terrain around the brand’s base acting as an inspirational testing ground.

As we’d expect with any brand worth its salt, Pactimo put this natural testing ground to good use and have developed high-quality technical cycling kit that’s at home everywhere, ensuring that the next innovation is just around the corner. Whether it’s mountains, flatlands, or even gravel, the chances are that Pactimo have got you covered.

And, with summer on the horizon, we’re giving you the chance to win a bundle of Pactimo kit worth £365. Just enter the competition below to get your hands on the Summit Aero jersey, Summit Raptor RT bib shorts and Flagstaff jacket. For more info on each of those, and three other highlights we’ve picked out from the Pactimo range, just scroll down a little further.

Loading competition…