Competition: win Pactimo cycling kit worth £365 - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Competition: win Pactimo cycling kit worth £365

Win a jersey, bib shorts and jacket from Colorado-based clothing brand Pactimo

Pactimo aren’t quite mainstream in the UK by our reckoning, but maybe that should change soon. The Colorado-born brand has been around since 2003, starting out by creating custom clothing for teams and clubs, with the diverse and challenging terrain around the brand’s base acting as an inspirational testing ground.

As we’d expect with any brand worth its salt, Pactimo put this natural testing ground to good use and have developed high-quality technical cycling kit that’s at home everywhere, ensuring that the next innovation is just around the corner. Whether it’s mountains, flatlands, or even gravel, the chances are that Pactimo have got you covered.

And, with summer on the horizon, we’re giving you the chance to win a bundle of Pactimo kit worth £365. Just enter the competition below to get your hands on the Summit Aero jersey, Summit Raptor RT bib shorts and Flagstaff jacket. For more info on each of those, and three other highlights we’ve picked out from the Pactimo range, just scroll down a little further.

Pactimo Summit Raptor 2.0 RT bib shorts – £155.00

The Summit Raptor 2.0 RT bib shorts, which you can win in our bundle, come in at £155, and are packed with technology to boost comfort.

The Summit Raptor 2.0 RT bib shorts feature reflective leg bands

The Raptors feature Pactimo’s highly-rated Silhouette fit, while long days in the sun aren’t a problem thanks to the use of cooling ‘coldblack’ technology which provides high levels of UV protection while remaining super breathable. Other fit features include an option of a standard or long length leg with 4.5cm compression leg bands, or 7.5cm bands for those with longer limbs

Additionally, those leg bands are reflective so visibility to other road users in dark light is improved, while the chamois is a high-grade Cytech Endurance Anatomic 2 Carbon Flash model. Further comfort comes by way of the contoured flatlock stitching and a lightweight meshed bib section.

Pactimo Summit Aero jersey£100.00

Also part of the top-level Summit range and our competition bundle, the Summit Aero jersey is Pactimo’s take on a race-ready, aerodynamic and lightweight jersey ready for the summer.

The Summit Aero jersey is one of three bits of Pactimo kit you can win in the competition above

The overall fit is certainly born of a race-cut, with a design constructed of both ‘Superleggero’ (superlight, to non-Italian-speakers) and ‘Transfer-C’ fabrics in key strategic places for maximum heat and moisture dissipation.

There’s also a neckline that’s been formed to create a slick and aero one-piece look that joins to cool lycra-stretch shoulders. Hinting at the racy intentions of the jersey, there are detail such as an internal pocket for a race radio and an earphone loop for easy communication. Throw in three sizable rear pockets for added storage of spares and supplies.

It’s also worth pointing out that for £105 (£5 more), you can have a RT version, which features reflective material integrated into the arm and waist bands.

Pactimo Flagstaff RT jacket – £110.00

First arriving on the market in 2016, the Flagstaff RT jacket remains one of Pactimo’s top-level rain resistant jackets – ideal for the unpredictable spring/summer and another piece you can win in the competition above.

Tested on the infamous Flagstaff ascent in Boulder, Colorado, that give the jacket its name, it’s an ideal packable layer to don when you arrive at the top and the weather comes in, as it so often does at altitude, or simply leave on all day as the showers come and go.

The Flagstaff jacket was introduced to the range in 2016

So, on the front there’s a ClimaStretch fabric that’s design as an effective wind stopper and waterproof layer while also being able to comfortably stretch to your body, while at the rear this is teamed with a mesh fabric that continues under the arms for ventilation. The idea here is to have a jacket that will keep you cool yet shielded on the way up a climb, while protecting you when you crest the summit and head back down.

Other features include a reflective waistband for low-light conditions, while instead of dedicated rear pockets, the back has two magnetically-sealed reach holes so access to your jersey pockets is easy. There are also gusseted sleeves present to prevent water and excess cold air ingress, with a similarly thought-out high collar that performs the same trick.

Pactimo Summit Stratos bib shorts – £175.00

Let’s take a look elsewhere in the Pactimo range, then – starting with these Summit Stratos bib shorts.

Got a long sportive, audax or gravel ride on the horizon? Then the Summit Stratos bib shorts are built for the job in hand. In fact, the Summit Stratos’ were tested on much tougher terrain than your average UK event – think of the likes of the Cape Epic and Dirty Kanza as testing grounds, factor in two years of development, and you’ll have a clearer idea of the all-round technical ability of these bibs.

The Summit Stratos bib shorts are new to the Pactimo range for 2017

Featuring a new, cool and lightweight Cytech Endurance Anatomic Super Air chamois at its centrepoint, the legs are made of a heat-dissipating Cerami-K fabric to keep body temperature well regulated, while it also acts as an extra barrier against road rash in the event of a spill due to the ceramic bonding. Up top you’ll find mesh bib straps developed specifically for comfort during long hours in the saddle, with flatlock stitching to reduce chafing throughout.

It’s this attention to detail that makes them ideal should you need to hop off your bike for a particularly gnarly segment of gravel or steep incline, calling upon Pactimo’s TotalFit concept for ease of movement. Throw in a revised cut and details like compression bands for improved circulation and performance, and the Summit Stratos bibs shorts are worthy of their place at the top of the range.

Pactimo Summit Ascent Air 3.0 jersey – £80.00

If you’ve got a list of Alpine or Pyrenean climbs that you’re gunning for this summer, or just want to ride in hot climes, then the Ascent Air 3.0 jersey is a strong lightweight option. As the name suggests, it’s designed for maximum ventilation to keep you cool on those super-hot days, allowing you to maximise your performance especially when heading uphill.

The Summit Ascent Air 3.0 jersey is designed for hot summer days

Central to this breathability is Pactimo’s own FeatherStretch lightweight fabric that’s been used on the front and sleeves, while mesh can be spotted on the back. Both are stretchable in nature, which results in a clean and semi-aero fit – ideal for high-performance sportive conquerers – with pockets large enough for all-day rides.

Comfort has been prioritised once again with a gripper on the rear half to maintain a secure fit, while the front side doesn’t have one at all to save bulk. Pactimo also claim that the longer-cut sleeves add extra aero profiling to the jersey alongside comfort, and there’s an anti-chafe necktape to reduce rubbing when sun cream, salty moisture and friction mix.

Pactimo Zero-Weight base layer – £35.00

A good quality base layer can really influence the way your body is able to excess moisture, helping to keep your body temperature regulated and therefore your performance at its highest all day long. That’s where the new Zero-Weight base layer comes into play,  boasting a super-lightweight design so that you’ll barely notice it’s there.

The Zero-Weight base layer shows the topography in Pactimo’s native Colorado

That’s the hallmark of a great base layer, and this Zero-Weight version makes use of Pactimo’s fabric of the same name to ensure that it fits like a second skin without adding any discernable weight to your upper body. Pactimo also claim the widely-seen honeycomb-style texture is ideal for maximum moisture wicking, which will help keep you cool and dry on those hot summer days.

The Colorado-based brand have specifically designed the £35 base layer with a form-fitting cut so it fits easily under a lightweight jersey, along with a slightly lengthened back to negate the threat of the garment riding up. It’s available in a plain white, or snazzy topographical print designs (in white/black or black/green) which highlight the terrain around Boulder.

