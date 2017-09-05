Nineteen of the best road bike bargains in this year’s summer sales

As the season draws to a close, and bike brands continue to pull back the covers on model year 2018 bikes, now is a great time to bag yourself a road bike bargain.

There are plenty of great bikes available at vastly-reduced prices in the end of summer sales. Now don’t get us wrong, we love a newly-launched bike as much as anyone, but if you want to get yourself a first-class machine at a knock-off price, the sales are the best place to look for a cheap road bike.

After all, ‘last year’s model’ is otherwise still the same bike we were drooling over just 12 months ago – and sometimes all that will change on next year’s bike is a fresh lick of paint and a spec update. With that in mind, we’ve pulled together 19 of the best bike sale bargains from across the internet.