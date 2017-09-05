Nineteen of the best road bike bargains in this year's summer sales - Road Cycling UK

Nineteen of the best road bike bargains in this year’s summer sales

Want to bag yourself a top bike sale bargain? We've rounded up some of the best deals from across the internet

As the season draws to a close, and bike brands continue to pull back the covers on model year 2018 bikes, now is a great time to bag yourself a road bike bargain.

There are plenty of great bikes available at vastly-reduced prices in the end of summer sales. Now don’t get us wrong, we love a newly-launched bike as much as anyone, but if you want to get yourself a first-class machine at a knock-off price, the sales are the best place to look for a cheap road bike.

After all, ‘last year’s model’ is otherwise still the same bike we were drooling over just 12 months ago – and sometimes all that will change on next year’s bike is a fresh lick of paint and a spec update. With that in mind, we’ve pulled together 19 of the best bike sale bargains from across the internet.

Want to grab yourself a road bike bargain? It’s time to check out the sales

Evans Cycles

Evans Cycles’ summer sale ends at midnight on Tuesday (September 5) so you need to be quick if you want to grab some a cheap 2017 road bike.

BMC TeamMachine SLR02 – RRP £2,099, now £1,749

BMC Racing use the flagship TeamMachine SLR01 at the world’s biggest races – here’s Richie Porte’s, from the Tour de France, for example.

While the SLR01 was updated earlier this year, the existing SLR02, which sits on the next rung of the ladder, remains in the line-up. The frame is also designed using BMC’s ACE Technology, but with a less complex carbon fibre lay-up to bring price down. This is still an impressively light frame, however, with a claimed weight of 990g.

Dressed in a Shimano 105 groupset, you can get the £250 off the TeamMachine SLR in Evans Cycles’ sale, bringing the price down to just £1,749.

Buy it now: BMC TeamMachine SLR02

Pinnacle Dolomite 6 – RRP £1,500, now £1,250

Pinnacle, if you didn’t know, is the in-house bike brand of Evans Cycles and the Dolomite 6 is the flagship road bike machine.

The aluminium Dolomite range was redesigned to take disc brakes for 2017, and the Dolomite 6 tops the range of eight disc-equipped models with a Shimano 105 groupset and hydraulics discs.

With clearance for 28mm tyres with mudguards (the frame has full ‘guard and rack mounts) or 32mm without, the Dolomite is well-positioned as an ideal year-round bike, as capable on the commute as it is on a sportive. You can get £250 off the Dolomite 6 in the Evans sale.

Buy it now: Pinnacle Dolomite 6

Chain Reaction Cycles

Chain Reaction Cycles have a huge warehouse sale on at the moment, ending Thursday (September 7) but there are also big discounts on road bikes above and beyond that, like these two from Lapierre.

Lapierre Xelius SL 500 Disc – RRP £2,499.99, now £1,749.99

The Lapierre Xelius SL 500 Disc shares its DNA with the rim-brake equivalent that Thibaut Pinot raced to victory on Alpe d’Huez at the 2015 Tour de France.

Most striking about the bike is its curved seatstays, which join directly to the toptube for added flex and more comfort, while Lapierre have used a high-grade SL carbon layup to keep weight down.

Throw in the assured stopping power of disc brakes and a huge 30 per cent discount with Chain Reaction Cycles, and you have a high-performance machine at a bargain price.

Buy it now: Lapierre Xelius SL Disc

Lapierre Pulsium 600 FDJ – RRP £2,499.99, now £1,874.99

Lapierre have redesigned the Pulsium endurance frame for 2018, which means you can grab a great deal on models.

An elastomer connection between the seat and toptube dampens the impact from the road (and cobbles) for added comfort, and the Pulsium has been used by FDJ at the WorldTour’s cobbled Classics, so it has pedigree in handling the pave of Paris-Roubaix and the cobbled bergs of the Tour of Flanders.

And the Pulsium 600 FDJ with Shimano Ultegra is now available with 25 per cent off at Chain Reaction Cycles.

Buy it now: Lapierre Pulsium 600 FDJ

Wiggle

Colnago CLX Ultegra – RRP £3,199.95, now £2,079.96

Colnago’s CLX is a long-standing favourite in the Italian masters’ range, offering a blend of stiffness, lightweight and comfort for a bike that, though more forgiving than say the flagship C60, is still a racing machine at heart.

Internal cable routing keeps things clean, while oversized tubes – based on Colnago’s V1-r – help ensure plenty of stiffness.

Wiggle are currently offering more than £1,000 off this Ultegra-equipped version.

Buy it now: Colnago CLX Ultegra

Neil Pryde Nazare Ultegra – RRP £2,300, now £1,840

The Nazare is Neil Pryde’s aero bike, with Kammtail tube profiles and a contoured downtube to help the Hong Kong-based brand’s speed machine slice through the air.

We had one on review earlier this year, and found it offered a quick and stiff ride, with direct handling and a build that fully reflected its racier ambitions. Read our full review here.

Dressed in Shimano Ultegra and with finishing kit including Neil Pryde’s own-brand aero cockpit, Wiggle are offering 20 per cent off this year’s bike.

Buy it now: Neil Pryde Nazare Ultegra

Eddy Merckx San Remo – RRP £6,499, now £3,899.40

Eddy Merckx won Milan San-Remo on seven of the ten occasions he started La Primavera. So, as you might expect, the bike named in honour of his triumphs in the race is built to be fast over long distances.

And with SRAM’s wireless Red eTap gruppo it’s dressed to impress too. OK, we can’t avoid the fact that you will still need some deep pockets for this one, but with 40 per cent off at Wiggle, you’re getting a serious wedge off the RRP.

Buy it now: Eddy Merckx San Remo

Tweeks Cycles

Tweeks Cycles are currently running their ‘road bike blowout’ sale, with model year 2017 bikes from some of the best brands currently available.

Scott Addict 30 – RRP £2,099, now £1,785

The Addict is Scott’s lightweight climber’s bike, with the flagship SL model the same one used by the likes of Simon and Adam Yates on the UCI WorldTour.

The Scott Addict 30 is based around the same DNA, featuring the Superlight HMF Carbon Addict frame and Addict HMF carbon fork.

Pricing is kept down with own-brand Scott finishing kit and a Shimano 105 groupset – and there’s currently another 15 per cent off at Tweeks Cycles, too.

Buy it now: Scott Addict 30

Willier GTR Team Endurance – RRP £2,199, now £1,682.23

The GTR is the mid-range road bike from Italian maestros Wilier, with the GTR Team sitting towards the top of that collection, dripping in trickle-down tech from the flagship Cento 1.

Available in ‘race’ or ‘endurance’ geometries, what we have here is the endurance-focussed version, with a higher stack and shorter reach than its sibling.

It is still a sporty bike, however – there is no denying that – and you can currently save more than £500 on the RRP at Tweeks Cycles.

Buy it now: Wilier GTR Team Endurance

De Rosa Idol Ultegra – RRP £2,999.99, now £2,299.01

The De Rosa Idol is a long-standing model, but the Italian brand has overhauled it in line with modern trends.

Based around a T1000/T800 carbon frame, the Idol is typically De Rosa – classy and stylish, with a specification (Shimano Ultegra, 3T finishing kit, Fulcrum Racing wheels) befitting of the brand’s reputation.

And Tweeks’ ‘bike blow out sale’ brings the price down from a shade under £3,000 to less than £2,300.

Buy it now: De Rosa Idol Ultegra

Rutland Cycling

Giant Defy Advanced Pro 2 – RRP £2,498.99, now £1,999.19

We have just put the Giant Defy Advanced Pro 0 through its paces and were very impressed. But if £3,875 for the flagship model is out of your budget, you can drop two levels to this Shimano 105-equipped version and get it for a shade under £2,000 in Rutland Cycling’s sale.

You still get the same blend of comfort and responsiveness, but with a little less of the top-end kit. Still, 105 is a super-reliable groupset which offers much of the performance of Shimano’s top-end gruppos.

Buy it now: Giant Defy Advanced Pro 2

Genesis Datum 30 – RRP £2,499.99, now £1,999.99

The Genesis Datum 30 blends road bike endurance with huge tyre clearance for adventure/gravel versatility.

We liked it so much, it found a place in this year’s RCUK 100, and you can see why – this is a bike built for adventure from the ground up, so every single facet has been geared towards off-road capability as well as on-road speed.

It’s a head-turner too thanks to its stylish paint job, and Rutland Cycling have this Shimano Ultegra model on sale for less than £2,000.

Buy it now: Genesis Datum 30

Trek Emonda ALR 5 – RRP £1,299.99, now £1,104.99

The Trek Emonda ALR – the lightweight, aluminium equivalent of the carbon-fibre bike used by Alberto Contador on the WorldTour – was launched in 2015, and we have been firm fans since.

The ALR 5 sits second-top in the range, but the same chassis is used throughout the range – with a claimed frame weight of 1,050g. We told you it was lightweight.

The only difference between the top-of-the-range Emonda 6 and the Emonda 5 – currently with 15 per cent off at Rutland Cycling – is you swap Shimano Ultegra for 105. Regardless, you’re getting a lot of bike for the money.

Buy it now: Trek Emonda ALR 5

Hargroves Cycles

Specialized Tarmac SL4 Elite – RRP £2,000, now £1,599

Is the Specialized Tarmac SL4 Elite an ideal road bike upgrade?  Lightweight? Check. High-spec? Check – it’s dressed in Shimano Ultegra with a Praxis Zayante chainset. Grand Tour winning geometry? Check.

While the SL4 may not have the very latest tech from Specialized, as seen on the recently launched SL6, this is still a bike with serious pedigree. And you can get twenty per cent off at Hargroves Cycles, too. Check mate.

Buy it now: Specialized Tarmac SL4 Elite

Cannondale SuperSix Evo Disc – RRP £2,799.99, now £1,800

Another bike to have been inducted into the RCUK 100 this year, the Cannondale SuperSix Evo is part of the latest generation of disc-equipped race bikes.

The disc-equipped version shares the same ride quality and aggressive position of its rim-brake equivalent. You give up some weight, with the Hi-Mod layup replaced with Cannondale’s second-tier carbon, but this remains a first-rate bike if you want a disc-ready machine with a turn of pace.

And with 33 per cent off at Hargroves Cycles, there’s also a deal to be had.

Buy it now: Cannondale SuperSix Evo Disc

Cube Agree C:62 SL – RRP £2,899, now £2,319

Cube revamped the Agree range for 2016, and the Agree C:62 SL is the rim-brake equivalent of the disc-equipped model inducted into that year’s RCUK 100.

The Agree is a super-light climber’s bike built for racing, with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset and Ultegra-level braking.

It looks fast and, quite frankly, is fast – that’s why it comes in the team livery of Wanty-Groupe Gobert. And you can save more than £500 on it with Hargroves Cycles.

Buy it now: Cube Agree C:62 SL

Leisure Lakes Bikes

Specialized Roubaix Elite – RRP £2,100, now £1,779

Specialized overhauled the long-standing Roubaix endurance frame for 2017, with the addition of a FutureShock front suspension unit.

The cobble-busting bike already had pedigree in winning at Paris-Roubaix, but the Zertz inserts are gone and Specialized’s endurance frame now uses a suspension that the brand claims offers a huge improvement in front-end comfort.

There’s a huge range of bikes but this Shimano 105-equipped model has been reduced to £1,779 from Leisure Lakes Bikes.

Buy it now: Specialized Roubaix Elite

Cannondale Slate – RRP £2,699, now £1,799

Some gravel bikes are indistinguishable from their road-bike equivalents at first glance, give or take beefier tyres and a more relaxed geometry.

The Cannondale Slate is not one of those. Just check out the Lefty Oliver suspension fork, offering 30mm of travel to smooth out off-road riding, while it also boasts 650b wheels with massive 42c tyres.

The Shimano 105-equipped version is currently on sale with Leisure Lakes Bikes, with 33 per cent off.

Buy it now: Cannondale Slate

Cervelo C5 Dura-Ace – RRP £5,999, now £4,499

Cervelo’s C5 is the Canadian brand’s entry into the endurance market, but this is still a bike to be ridden fast.

The flagship endurance machine was another RCUK 100 entrant this year, with stand-out features including an 850g frame weight – seriously-impressive for a disc-equipped bike – and a Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2 groupset with hydraulic discs.

Normally, a bike this would good would set you back a cool six grand. Leisure Lakes Bikes, however, are currently offering 25 per cent off.

Buy it now: Leisure Lakes Bikes

