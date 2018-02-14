What makes a good cycling shoe?

There are four main things to consider when buying a new set of cycling shoes: the fit, closure system, sole and cleat style. Let’s take a quick look at each of those, before running through some of the best shoes on the market.

Fit – try before you buy (if possible)

The humble cycling shoe plays an important role when it comes to your comfort on the bike, holding the foot in the best position to optimise power transfer without the risk of injury. However, fit can vary from one brand to another – Specialized shoes are known for having a narrow fit while Bont shoes are favoured by riders with wide feet, for example – and the best way to see what works for you is to try before you buy in your local bike shop. Some brands, including Shimano, also offer a ‘wide’ version on certain models, while heat-mouldable shoes, most commonly seen on some high-end footwear, allow you to customise the fit.

Closure system – dials, ratchets, straps and laces

With fit sorted, it’s then onto the closure system. What works best for you often comes down to budget and personal preference. Boa dials (or similar designs like Atop) are all the rage and offer a micro-adjustable fit, but are typically found on more expensive shoes. Laces have made a comeback in recent years and offer an element of old-school style and finely-tuned fit (you can tweak the tension at each lace hole), but some riders prefer the on-the-fly adjustability of other setups. Ratchet buckles are often found on mid-range shoes and offer some adjustability, while simple velcro straps are typically seen on entry-level shoes.

Sole – carbon fibre or plastic

Carbon fibre soles are found on mid to high-end shoes and offer lower weight and increased stiffness over more affordable nylon soles. Not all carbon soles are made equal, however, and the most expensive shoes will typically be stiffer than mid-range alternatives, even if both have a full carbon sole. Race-stiff soles aren’t for everyone, though, and some riders prefer the additional comfort of a marginally flexier option. Some mid-range shoes use a combination of carbon and plastic.

Cleat style – two, three or four-bolt

Two-bolt cleat mounts are found on mountain bike, commuting or touring shoes, as they allow the rider to walk easier off the bike and are less likely to get clogged up by mud. Most road shoes, including all those featured here, come with drillings for the three-bolt cleats required for road cycling pedals, which offer a more stable platform to put the power down. There’s one exception – Speedplay pedals use a four-bolt pattern.

For greater detail on any of the points raised here, or for a more comprehensive view of what to look for when buying new cycling shoes, including how to address any bio-mechanical issues, read our full buyer’s guide (with expert input from Cyclefit).

