Xeccon Mars 30a rear light - review - Road Cycling UK

Depending which lighting sequence you choose, the battery life is claimed to be anywhere between three and 13 hours, and that seemed broadly accurate on review.

Personally, I mainly had it the slow flash setting and found I was charging it every 11 hours or so – or eight to nine days on a 40-minute commute. Charging, incidentally, is done through a micro USB port, covered by a rubber bung, and it charged from a laptop in around four hours.

The maximum output is 30 lumens, and the light gets brighter as you brake

With all that in mind, it compares well to others in the affordable price bracket.

However, one of my biggest bugbears with the light is the clamp – I found it overly-complicated and it didn’t hold the light particularly stable. We’re not talking falling from the seat post, but it’s connected to the bracket with a hinge, which seemed to lack the required stiffness to hold it in place over the course of a ride.

I would find that by the end of a ride, the light was more or less just illuminating the underside of my saddle – not ideal.