So you’ve already put in a great autumn and winter of training as you build towards next year’s goals. But there’s is a problem – the festive excess is about to put a road block in your way.

Never fear, Dig Deep Coaching’s Stephen Gallagher is on hand with a survival guide on how to strike the cycling and social balance over the festive season.

Work parties, family gatherings and the usual “I’ll meet my mates for a pint” scenario will soon be played out over Christmas and towards New Year. All of this puts a strain on our routine and how we approach training.

How can you strike the cycling and social balance over the festive season? (Pic: Anna & Michal via Creative Commons)

In our normal day-to-day life we all have the occasional bad day when we eat a takeaway, have three glasses of wine with dinner instead of one or raiding the kids sweetie cupboards to get a sugar fix.

We’ve all done it and it’s something our bodies and training can accommodate. But what we can’t handle is three or four weeks of excess where we over-indulge at every given opportunity with the philosophy of ‘I’ll go back to the routine in the New Year’. This attitude will do you no favours in January and February as you start to undo all the damage of Christmas excess.

Don’t worry, we’re not all party poopers at Dig Deep Coaching, which is the reason we have given you an essential survival guide which should be your saviour over the festive period.

First up, it’s important to be flexible with your training…