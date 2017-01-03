Nutrition: eight tips to get back on track after Christmas - Road Cycling UK

Set realistic goals

Be realistic about your training and nutrition goals. Going too hard, too soon can mean that by the end of January you’ve cracked and can’t keep it up.

Make sure you commit back to your usual training plan as soon as you can. Training encourages a calorie deficit and helps to maintain muscle mass and growth. Not all weight loss can be attributed to fat loss and therefore without proper training, weight loss may actually be caused by losses in muscle mass.

That being said, don’t go overboard with your training to try and make up for the indulgence, get back on a realistic plan and stick to it. This also counts for nutritional goals. Make sure you are properly fuelled for your training sessions, especially for longer rides where you’ll need to have taken in enough carbohydrates to complete the training efficiently.

When trying to lose a bit of weight it is also very important to be realistic about how much you can lose. It is recommended that you should lose no more than 0.5kg per week and this can be achieved through a 500 caloire deficit per day. Start tracking and recording your food intake and exercise to ensure you are meeting your goals.