What are the benefits of caffeine for cyclists?

Caffeine… to some, it’s an elixir of life; a dose of which we feel we can’t do without in the morning to help set us on our way. To others, it’s a perfect drink to sit cradling while catching up with friends, while to many cyclists the coffee stop is a central part of any bike ride.

It’s fair to say cyclists of all abilities, from your Sunday social rider to your Grand Tour pro, love a coffee. But while the taste and culture of the drink is ingrained in cycling, as a stimulant caffeine can have a tangible effect on your riding.

Cycling has a chequered history with ergogenic aids (interventions to improve performance) from legal sports supplements and recovery techniques to illegal substance abuse and needle use. Caffeine itself is ‘monitored’ by anti-doping authorities to guard against misuse since a ban was lifted back in 2004, before which the legal limit was 12 microgram/ml in urine (said to be equivalent of around 6-8 cups of espresso).

But what is the effect of caffeine on cycling performance? And why has caffeine become so ubiquitous with the sport? We’ve been in touch with two experts to find out.