Six things you need to know about... polarised training - Road Cycling UK

Understanding the ‘training domains’

Before we go into polarised training specifically, first we need to understand the ‘training domains’.

You may remember that in previous coaching articles we’ve looked at training zones. The basic idea is that riding at different intensities stimulates different adaptations in your body. It’s quite obvious, really – doing long base miles doesn’t make you a better sprinter – and by using training zones you can target different areas of fitness.

As a result, whether you use a coach or write your own training plan, you will use different zones to bring about different adaptations, whether you’re looking to increase your threshold, improve your sprint or build your endurance.

However, the training zones you see on Training Peaks and Strava are actually based on a three-domain model, based on your body’s physiological response to exercise.

The domains are referred to as moderate, heavy and severe, and physiological thresholds separate these three domains. You may have actually heard of lactate threshold – but there are, in actual fact, two lactate thresholds.

The first lactate threshold is at the power output at which we see a rise in blood lactate levels above the level at rest. The second lactate threshold is the maximum power you can sustain without blood lactate levels getting out of control – the level you may have previously have heard referred to as threshold. Go any harder and blood lactate levels will continue to rise even if power remains constant and eventually you won’t be able to sustain that power output.