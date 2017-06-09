Beginner’s guide: understanding energy use in cycling

Have you ever walked into a café and spotted a group of cyclists huddled around a table, merrily chatting away and chowing down on cake, flapjack, sandwiches, energy bars, coffee and, perhaps in the summer, ice creams? Well, I have. And then, you notice how waif thin they all are, and something just doesn’t add up.

Let’s be honest, the rule of thumb in life dictates that the more you eat, the more you’re likely to put weight on. However, when it comes to cycling, that’s not always the case.

Such are the energy requirements in order to spend hours in the saddle riding bikes, cyclists often have to consume far more than ordinary people in order to simply be able to fuel the ride and their recovery.

General wisdom dictates that although we have recommended daily allowances for food groups and intakes of carbohydrates, fats, protein and so on, these recommendations are based on an average, assuming a relatively sedentary lifestyle – 2,500 calories for men, and 2,000 for women.