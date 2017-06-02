Why should you do a lactate threshold test? And what’s wrong with an FTP or VO2 Max test?

If you use a power meter and are serious about making your training as accurate as possible, then you should consider a blood lactate test.

Why not just do a ‘regular’ FTP test? Let me explain. An FTP test uses a fixed percentage (95 per cent) of your 20-minute power to estimate your functional threshold power. This is because some of the power you produce over the test will some from anaerobic sources, so is therefore not sustainable. However, the percentage of anaerobic power varies massively from one cyclist to another and can even change during a season for a single cyclist. Coaches use 95 per cent as about average, however there is no guarantee it will be correct in a given athlete. A lactate threshold test, on the other hand, takes away the guess work as during the test your body’s individual response to exercise at different intensities can be tested.

Another advantage of a lactate threshold test over a FTP test that it can determine both the first and second lactate thresholds. In order to accurately follow a polarised training plan, an athlete or their coach needs to know their power output at both the first and second lactate thresholds. We’ll come on to exactly what they are.

A blood lactate test will involve taking small samples of blood during a ramp test (Pic: Cadence Performance)

A VO2 Max test, on the other hand, requires a lot more equipment than a lactate threshold test and is therefore only really feasible in a laboratory. While a VO2 Max follows a similar ramp test protocol to a lactate threshold test, the amount of oxygen used and carbon dioxide expelled are measured, along with the breathing rate, rather than blood lactate concentrations.

As well as determining your thresholds, a VO2 Max test will give you some information over and above a blood lactate test, notably an athlete’s economy, so it’s worth doing if you ever get the chance. The benefit of a blood lactate test, however, is that it’s a relatively simple test which can also be conducted in the field, not just in the lab, so it is possible to do follow-up tests on the bike

Sometimes you may find that if you do a VO2 Max test the scientists will measure blood lactate at the same time and, as a coach, if I had to choose one method of testing an athlete it would be to take this combined approach. It’s the best way to get a complete picture of the underlying physiology. Ultimately, however, it’s not a practical approach, due to both the equipment required and the fact it has to be done in the lab, so I recommend most athletes to undergo an lactate threshold test due to the combination of accuracy, ease and repeatability.