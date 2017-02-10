Why you should train with rollers - and three sessions to master - Road Cycling UK

Rollers vs. turbo trainer

Most rollers don’t offer any resistance; this limits the sessions you can do on rollers compared with on the turbo trainer. For example if you are trying to complete a Sufferfest or trainer road session you will struggle to hit the power numbers due to the lower level of resistance that rollers offer.

Riding on the turbo, however, doesn’t give the same benefits in terms of pedaling technique or leg speed.

The turbo trainer is a better option for sessions requiring higher power or heart rate zones

My advice is to look at the session you want to complete or the type of training you do indoors and then choose either the rollers or turbo depending on which is the most appropriate.

When to choose the turbo…

If the session requires higher power or heart rate zones go for the turbo. This will allow you to add the resistance you need. Likewise if you need to do any strength work at lower cadences then choose the turbo.

When to choose the rollers…

If you are just going to be riding along in zone one or two, I would always choose the rollers. The reason for this is you will be improving your pedal stroke as you go.

For recovery rides the rollers offer a much better solution than the turbo as it enables you to ride at a high cadence with low resistance. This isn’t always possible on the turbo.

If you are going to do a session based on cadence then again I would recommend the rollers as it allows you to easily change cadences without a change in resistance.

When riding the rollers the temptation is to shift into a harder and harder gear; this mean the wheels spin faster and it is easier to balance. If you really want to work on your pedaling technique, avoid doing this by staying in the little ring and not dropping any lower down the cassette than the 15-tooth cog.