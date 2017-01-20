Col d’Izoard (14.1km at 7.3 per cent)

Repeat the method above for the remaining segments – working in a group on the drag up to the foot of the Col d’Izoard, then the target pace for the Izoard itself. Once again, using a combination of Strava and the online calculator, we can set a target pace of 302 watts for 52:45 minutes.

Riding with feel

Now, having set a pacing strategy, this may sound strange (particular when, as a coach, I am such an advocate on training with power), but it’s also important to learn to ride with feel.

We all will have experienced one of those rare days on the bike when everything feels easy – but it’s also very easy to go too hard in those situations and then pay the price later on. Learning to understand how your body feels, in combination with the numbers your power meter is producing, will stop you going too hard.

If everything has gone to plan in training and you have tapered correctly, then on the day of your main goal of the season you should ideally be on one of those days when it feels easy. So, to keep your effort under control, you need to ‘calibrate’ what you are feeling with what your power meter is telling you. You can work on this during training, learning to be in tune with your body and its reaction to the effort you’re producing.

When riding your event, you should regularly be glancing at your head unit to see your power meter readout, as this will allow you to equate how you feel with a wattage. If on a climb, you should take a quick look at your power meter reading every 30 seconds or so, and this will ensure you haven’t dropped off or pushed on too hard. Taking the above example for the Col de Vars, our fictitious Etape rider should be checking their power output every 30 second so they can be sure they are roughly on their target of 309 watts.

On top of this, if there are any change in external factors, such as drafting, wind, gradient, then it’s worth checking you power output again to see if you are riding at the correct intensity.