Pro training tips: seven ways to maintain motivation on the bike through winter

While the WorldTour kicks off in scorching heat down under, us Brits are struggling through yet another cold, dark and damp winter. Experienced riders will have their own secret tips to get through winter, honed after countless miles in the saddle, while others just grin and bear it – some give up all together until spring breaks.

Should you ride with wider tyres? How about forking out for a top-of-the-range waterproof jacket? Can I just train on the turbo all winter? Is it beneficial to use other sports to try and improve on the bike? These are debates that rage on the club run, winter after winter – and for those riders looking for inspiration and motivation, it can be hard to know who to listen to.

So at RoadCyclingUK, we decided the best advice you can get is from someone who has to ride thousands of miles every single winter. Madison Genesis rider Erick Rowsell is entering his sixth year as a pro and knows nearly every trick in the book when it comes to braving the winter months on the bike.

How do you stay motivated through the winter? We asked Madison Genesis rider Erick Rowsell for his pro tips (Pic: SWPix.com)

Being paid to ride your bike may be a privilege for the few who are talented and dedicated enough, but it also means you can’t avoid riding in the winter – it’s where the foundations for the season ahead are laid.

Whether it be two pairs of gloves or a decent Spotify playlist, Rowsell has given us his top pro tips for beating a British winter.