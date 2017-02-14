British teenager joins Polartec-Contador Foundation team for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Racing

British teenager joins Polartec-Contador Foundation team for 2017

Dave Rayner Fund-backed Harrison Jones first Brit to join Contador's Spanish team

British teenager Harrison Jones will race for Alberto Contador’s under-23 team this season, with the 19-year-old and his new Polartec-Fundacion Alberto Contador team-mates officially introduced this week.

Jones is being backed by the Dave Rayner Fund for the first time this year, and will link up with the Spanish team having raced with Pedal Heaven RT on the British domestic scene in 2016.

The Bexley-born rider was crowned under-23 champion in the South East England Road Race last year, alongside finishing 32nd overall at the An Post Ras – his first UCI Europe Tour 2.2-classified race.

Team Launch with the big boss @acontadoroficial ???? #elpistolero

A post shared by Harrison Jones (@harrisonjj) on

And his new team, which has extended their partnership with technical fabrics manufacturer Polartec until 2018, are already backing him to make an impact on the Spanish racing scene.

“He has good speed and can adapt very well to the Spanish calendar, in addition to the races abroad where the Polartec-Fundacion Alberto Contador team will race,” they write on their website.

Harrison Jones raced with Pedal Heaven RT in 2016, but will head abroad with the Polartec-Alberto Contador Foundation team in 2017 (pic – Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Jones is the first British rider to join the under-23 team, which launched in 2014 and has been backed by Polartec since last year.

The Foundation itself was founded the year earlier, with Contador’s brother Francisco Javier as general manager and the aim to raise money through cycling to promote stroke awareness and prevention.

Though currently consisting of a Junior team and Under-23 team, Contador has spoken before of his hope to launch a professional team in future, possibly at UCI Continental level through the Foundation.

