British teenager joins Polartec-Contador Foundation team for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

And his new team, which has extended their partnership with technical fabrics manufacturer Polartec until 2018, are already backing him to make an impact on the Spanish racing scene.

“He has good speed and can adapt very well to the Spanish calendar, in addition to the races abroad where the Polartec-Fundacion Alberto Contador team will race,” they write on their website.

Harrison Jones raced with Pedal Heaven RT in 2016, but will head abroad with the Polartec-Alberto Contador Foundation team in 2017 (pic – Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Jones is the first British rider to join the under-23 team, which launched in 2014 and has been backed by Polartec since last year.

The Foundation itself was founded the year earlier, with Contador’s brother Francisco Javier as general manager and the aim to raise money through cycling to promote stroke awareness and prevention.

Though currently consisting of a Junior team and Under-23 team, Contador has spoken before of his hope to launch a professional team in future, possibly at UCI Continental level through the Foundation.