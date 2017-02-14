British teenager joins Polartec-Contador Foundation team for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

British teenager Harrison Jones will race for Alberto Contador’s under-23 team this season, with the 19-year-old and his new Polartec-Fundacion Alberto Contador team-mates officially introduced this week.
Jones is being backed by the Dave Rayner Fund for the first time this year, and will link up with the Spanish team having raced with Pedal Heaven RT on the British domestic scene in 2016.
The Bexley-born rider was crowned under-23 champion in the South East England Road Race last year, alongside finishing 32nd overall at the An Post Ras – his first UCI Europe Tour 2.2-classified race.
