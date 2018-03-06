And Wiggins also reiterated his innocence, hitting back at the ‘witch hunt’ he has been subjected to, and the effect it has had on his family.

“I can’t control what people are going to think but for some people, whatever you do it is not going to be enough,” he told the BBC.

“I just don’t know any more in this sport – you are damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

“The widespread effect it has had on the family is just horrific. I am having to pick up the pieces with the kids – I would not wish it on anyone.

“These allegations, it’s the worst thing to be accused of, I have said that before, but it is also the hardest thing to prove you haven’t done. I’d have had more rights if I’d murdered someone.”

Asked directly if he could confirm he had never cheated, Wiggins stated: “100 per cent, never throughout my career, no.

“I haven’t worked, and had the passion I’ve had for this sport for 15-20 years, to do that to the sport. It’s just absurd.”

Wiggins insists he was not aware of the medical package delivered to Team Sky at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine until he was questioned about it by the Daily Mail in 2016 (Pic: Sirotti)

Pressed further on the contents of the ‘jiffy bag’ delivered to Dr Richard Freeman at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine, Wiggins also insisted he did not know what it contained.

Allegations arose that the package contained triamcinolone, but Sir Dave Brailsford told MPs at a Select Committee it actually contained Fluimucil – having initially tried to deny the package had even existed in media interviews.

Wiggins, however, insists he did not even know about the package, stating: “The first time I became aware of a package was when the Daily Mail contacted me in October 2016.

“But the way it has been reported is as if I have ordered this package and I am waiting for DHL to deliver it to me, and I have got to sign for it.

“I don’t run the team, I don’t run the logistics of the team, I was busy doing my job that I was paid to do. I didn’t even know there was a package until I was asked about it. It has become such a mess – it is ludicrous.”