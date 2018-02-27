The 2018 UCI Road World Championships is set to be one of the toughest in history with the elite men’s race packing in more than 5,000m of climbing and finishing with a climb known locally as ‘hell’.

The host region for this year’s event, Innsbruck-Tirol, announced challenging courses perfect for climbers at the London Bike Show. With Austrian former Vuelta a Espana stage winner Thomas Rohregger having input into the parcours for the events, the men’s rainbow jersey will be decided with a thrilling finale up the Höttinger Höll at the conclusion of a 265km race.

“It’s going to be one of the toughest road worlds in the history of racing,” said Rohregger. “It has the climbs, the peaks, the technicality, but it’s not too dangerous. Innsbruck-Tirol is located in the mountains and the routes are going to reflect that.”