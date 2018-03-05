The report is also highly critical of Brailsford, and questioned the strength of Team Sky’s claims to be ‘winning clean’, given the poor medical record keeping – no records exist of treatment administered to Wiggins at the 2011 Dauphine, due to Dr Freeman’s failure to upload them to a shared Dropbox and later loss of his laptop.

It is said Brailsford must shoulder responsibility for the ‘damaging scepticism’ of the team’s achievements since their foundation in 2010.

“Team Sky’s statements that coaches and team managers are largely unaware of the methods used by the medical staff to prepare pro-cyclists for major races seem incredible, and inconsistent with their original aim of “winning clean”, and maintaining the highest ethical standards within their sport,” the paper reads.

“How can David Brailsford ensure that his team is performing to his requirements, if he does not know and cannot tell, what drugs the doctors are giving the riders?

“David Brailsford must take responsibility for these failures, the regime under which Team Sky riders trained and competed and the damaging scepticism about the legitimacy of his team’s performance and accomplishments.”

British Cycling have responded to the publication of the report by highlighting the reforms they have already made since the enquiry was started.

CEO Julie Harrington said: “This enquiry had a catalytic effect on our organisation. As the sport’s national governing body, we need to be beyond reproach when it comes to both our competence and conduct.

“Since I took on the role of chief executive in May last year, we have made significant changes across our organisation including a governance overhaul; new leadership on the executive team; reviewed areas that were found to be weak; and implemented new procedures to ensure that we operate to the highest standards and within world leading guidelines.

“These reforms aim to ensure that the failures identified in the Committee’s enquiry will never happen again. We remain committed to ensuring that our organisation can stand up to the highest levels of public and professional scrutiny.”

British Cycling’s press release also confirmed Dr Richard Freeman had been referred to the General Medical Council (GMC) for investigation – another of the report’s recommendations.