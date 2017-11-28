Chris Froome third-favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 award - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome third-favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 award

Tour-Vuelta champion nominated for award for fourth time as only cyclist on 12-strong shortlist

Chris Froome has been installed as third-favourite with the bookmakers to win Sports Personality of the Year 2017, after being nominated on the back of his historic Tour-Vuelta double.

Team Sky man Froome won his fourth Tour de France in July, before becoming the first rider ever to follow Tour victory by winning the Vuelta a Espana.

He is only the third man ever to win both in the same year – Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault both did the double when the Vuelta was the season’s first Grand Tour – and he followed that up by claiming a time trial bronze medal at the World Championships.

Chris Froome has been nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 Award on the back of his historic Tour-Vuelta double (Pic: Sirotti)

Froome is one of 12 nominees for the 2017 award, with world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua odds-on favourite to win.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is second-favourite, followed by Froome – who is priced at 10/1 with Betfair – with other nominees including Sir Mo Farah, para-athlete Jonnie Peacock and footballer Harry Kane.

Speed skater Elise Christie, tennis ace Johanna Konta, cricketer Anya Shrubsole, Taekwondo star Bianca Walkden, swimmer Adam Peaty and Superbike world champion Jonathan Rea complete the line-up.

Froome has been nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year award after each of his Tour de France triumphs, but is yet to place in the top-three come the final vote.

In 2017, however, he not only achieved the Tour-Vuelta double but, in doing so, became the first Brit to win the Spanish Grand Tour, and also claimed the points jersey – the second time he has bagged a secondary classification at a Grand Tour, following the King of the Mountains prize at the 2015 Tour de France.

Following Alberto Contador’s retirement, Froome is also now the most successful Grand Tour rider in the current peloton.

Froome is the first Brit ever to win the Vuelta a Espana (Pic: Sirotti)

The last cyclist to win the SPOTY award was Sir Bradley Wiggins, after his Tour de France triumph and Olympic time trial win in 2012.

Mark Cavendish (2011), Sir Chris Hoy (2008) and Tom Simpson (1965) are the other cyclists to have won the award, while Beryl Burton was second behind Henry Cooper in 1967.

Sports Personality of the Year Award 2017: nominees

Chris Froome (cycling)
Anthony Joshua (boxing)
Lewis Hamilton (Formula One)
Sir Mo Farah (athletics)
Jonnie Peacock (para-athletics)
Harry Kane (football)
Elise Christie (speed skating)
Johanna Konta (tennis)
Anya Shrubsole (cricket)
Bianca Walkden (Taekwondo)
Adam Peaty (swimming)
Jonathan Rea (Superbikes)

