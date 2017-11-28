Chris Froome third-favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 award - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome has been installed as third-favourite with the bookmakers to win Sports Personality of the Year 2017, after being nominated on the back of his historic Tour-Vuelta double.

Team Sky man Froome won his fourth Tour de France in July, before becoming the first rider ever to follow Tour victory by winning the Vuelta a Espana.

He is only the third man ever to win both in the same year – Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault both did the double when the Vuelta was the season’s first Grand Tour – and he followed that up by claiming a time trial bronze medal at the World Championships.