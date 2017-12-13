Chris Froome 'confident we will get to the bottom' of adverse analytical finding - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome remains confident the reason for his adverse analytical finding in an in-competition anti-doping test at the Vuelta a Espana will be established, after news of the failed test came to light this morning.

Froome’s urine test after stage 18 showed twice the permitted limit of the legal asthma medication Salbutamol, with the Team Sky man admitting he had upped his dosage on the advice of team doctor’s as his asthma got worse.

However, both he and his team insist that he did so within the WADA limits, with Sir Dave Brailsford citing possible physiological reasons for the adverse findings.