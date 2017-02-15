The development game: inside the An Post-Chain Reaction talent factory - Road Cycling UK

Identifying talent

Talent identification is the cornerstone of the team’s success – after all, no matter how good the infrastructure in place is the team needs talented riders to achieve its objectives both on the road and in terms of development.

Notions of a ‘diamond in the rough’ drive the An Post team, so how do team manager Kurt Bogaerts and the team spot their riders?

“Identifying riders can go even further back than a whole season,” he says. “With certain athletes I’m trying several years to get hold of – sometimes waiting until they’re older to get them on the team.

“Generally, it’s around April or May you tend to know the vision of what team you want to make for next year, and then you try to fill that with the talent you’ve identified in the past.”

Some sports require young athletes of just 12 or 13 to already be in a competitive training programme to make into the big time come maturity, but with cycling it’s a little different, Bogaerts says.

“I think from the age of 15 you start to give some indications about your potential, and when the rider has finished growing you can see more clearly what the maximum potential is,” he explains.

“Sometimes cycling especially can give a wrong impression though – at 16 some guys still need to grow a bit so you need to follow that and spot when guys can still develop.”