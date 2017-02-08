Interview: Sean Kelly looks to the future with An Post-Chain Reaction and calls for more support for women's cycling - Road Cycling UK

His opinion also stretches to support of the UCI Continental teams that go to compete in those races regularly.

“There needs to be more support for UCI Continental teams, because those races have really struggled in recent years,” he adds. “That makes it more difficult for conti teams, first of all to get a budget to race in the first place, but also to pay for a hotel and travel and so on.

“Some races don’t or can’t afford to pay for hotels for teams, so that makes it difficult. In that respect, if they were involved more there, that could help the development of cycling and teams.”

Kelly wants more support for UCI Continental teams like An Post-Chain Reaction and existing races, as opposed to investment in races across the globe (pic – Sirotti)

It’s not all bad, though, with Kelly adamant that, with the right management and a financial climate that allows the smaller races to flourish without looking over their shoulder every year, the whole of cycling can benefit.

“Some of the older race organisers have really been running them on pennies, but are now starting to flourish again,” he concludes.

“It’s not all about being a WorldTour race and going to the Far East where a lot of big money is, because those guys could leave you quickly. We need a more sustainable model that runs down the divisions.”