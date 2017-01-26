It’s not about the bike…

First things first, if I was going to take this seriously I would need a serious bike. And given what I’d heard about rough-and-tumble category four racing, it would need to be a tough and durable machine that wouldn’t collapse at the first hint of a ten-rider pile-up. Strong and sturdy aluminium, then, would be my frame material of choice.

After much, much deliberation, with hours spent poring over relative weights and stiffnesses of different frames, I settled on the Bowman Palace. The brand is based in Kent, with their frames manufactured in Taiwan. The model is named after the Crystal Palace criterium race series, a firm fixture in the London amateur racer’s calendar, and the bike itself has circuit racing in its DNA. It’s twitchy, fast and packs enough of a kick to get you across the line.

For componentry I managed to grab a cheap Shimano Ultegra groupset in a Black Friday sale, some bombproof Campagnolo Scirocco wheels and Fizik finishing kit. The buying of these bits and pieces took a good four or five months, with weekly checks of all the main online retailers.

With the appropriate bits acquired, now all I had to do was build the damn thing. A winter spent watching instructional YouTube videos, tinkering with derailleurs and swearing – mainly swearing actually – and we were ready to rock and roll. I took the Bowman out for the obligatory test ride around the park to make sure everything stayed attached and as far as I know it did. Anything that wobbled free was presumably surplus to requirements as the bike still seems to be perfectly serviceable.

As an aside, thanks to the process of building this bike up I now own more esoteric bike tools than a small cycle workshop. If you would like to borrow any of them, please do shoot me a tweet.