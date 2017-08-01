The trio of ‘shit ones’ as we self-identified, discussed tactics. How would we play it? Nobody felt like trying to push on and stay away, so we agreed to take it easy and conserve energy for when the other groups caught us. At least, that’s what I thought we agreed.

How it actually went down was us hammering the first lap of the ten-kilometre course at an average of 36kmh. It was brutal. My heart rate shot through the roof. I could just about hold the wheel though, until the final climb of the first lap. It looks like this on Strava, but I can assure you, it is in fact the Col du Galibier in disguise.

At this point, the intrepid ‘shit ones’ trio began to break apart, with one rider choosing to take his chances on his own rather than try and tow the pair of us any further. Then, the other rider with me began to lose contact behind. Soon I was on my own. In no-mans land.

And this is the great cruelty of handicap racing. You have to ride the entire thing like you’re in the break off the front of a peloton. There’s always a dim hope you might fend them off, and so you empty the tank to try and take an unlikely victory. You get given a head start precisely because the riders behind are better than you, so getting caught means an almost guaranteed loss in the sprint. It’s not like escaping from a group of similar ability riders, where even if you do get caught you’re on a roughly even footing. It’s do or die.

Yeah, that was hard (Pic: Tom Owen)

Two of us did regroup as we got to about halfway round the second lap, working together a bit better than we had on the first go round. However, we were reeled in by the main group in short order.

At the moment of the catch, it’s all about putting in anything you have left to try and stick with the fast guys, in the hope you can recover at the tail-end of the bunch of 15-or-so.

I managed to stay with the group until that same hors categorie ascent that had blown apart our initial ‘breakaway’. After that, it was a lonely old slog to the end, playing leapfrog with other riders dropped from the pack as they caught me on the flats and I gained ground going uphill. In the end, I took a 15th place, nil points and the lesson that handicaps are a truly special kind of torture.

Big thank yous to Oxted CC, for organising a truly excellent and safe race. Also to Russell Hicks, for supplying some photos of my not-so-glorious performance. Check out my post-race reaction in the video below.