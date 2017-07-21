Tour de France 2017: Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 19 after late attack from breakaway - Road Cycling UK

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) soloed to victory on stage 19 of the 2017 Tour de France, successfully attacking from the breakaway in the final few kilometres.

Boasson Hagen, so close to victory on stages seven and 16 when he was denied in photo finishes, rode away from an elite nine-man group after picking the best line around a roundabout with three kilometres to go.

Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) had also gone clear with him, but after flicking his elbow to call the Norwegian through he had no response as Boasson Hagen simply rode away from him and pressed on to claim victory.

It meant a first stage win of the 2017 Tour for Dimension Data who, since Mark Cavendish crashed out on stage four, have suffered a number of near-misses in the sprints.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) enjoyed a more sedate day in the peloton, meanwhile, with the GC men all finishing together, meaning no change overall ahead of Saturday’s time trial.

More to follow.