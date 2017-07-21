Tour de France 2017: Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 19 after late attack from breakaway - Road Cycling UK

Share

Reports

Tour de France 2017: Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 19 after late attack from breakaway

Chris Froome defends yellow jersey on longest stage of 2017 Tour

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) soloed to victory on stage 19 of the 2017 Tour de France, successfully attacking from the breakaway in the final few kilometres.

Boasson Hagen, so close to victory on stages seven and 16 when he was denied in photo finishes, rode away from an elite nine-man group after picking the best line around a roundabout with three kilometres to go.

Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) had also gone clear with him, but after flicking his elbow to call the Norwegian through he had no response as Boasson Hagen simply rode away from him and pressed on to claim victory.

It meant a first stage win of the 2017 Tour for Dimension Data who, since Mark Cavendish crashed out on stage four, have suffered a number of near-misses in the sprints.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) enjoyed a more sedate day in the peloton, meanwhile, with the GC men all finishing together, meaning no change overall ahead of Saturday’s time trial.

More to follow.

Supported by

Share

Topics:

Tour de France 2017 Tour de France 2017 Reports

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Race Tech

Pro bike: Michael Matthews' Giant Propel Disc

The Australian's pre-production, disc-equipped aero bike

Pro bike: Michael Matthews' Giant Propel Disc for the 2017 Tour de France
Race Tech

Pro bike: Ben Swift's Colnago C60

The Briton's Tour de France bike for lumpy stages

Pro bike: Ben Swift's Colnago C60 for the 2017 Tour de France
Reports

Tour de France 2017: Warren Barguil wins on Col d'Izoard as Chris Froome closes in on overall victory

Frenchman seals King of the Mountains title by winning on first ever Col d'Izoard summit finish

Tour de France 2017: Warren Barguil wins on Col d'Izoard as Chris Froome closes in on overall victory
Reports

La Course by Le Tour de France: Annemiek van Vleuten wins on Col d'Izoard ahead of Lizzie Deignan

British champion Lizzie Deignan second on Col d'Izoard

La Course by Le Tour de France: Annemiek van Vleuten wins on Col d'Izoard ahead of Lizzie Deignan
Reports

Tour de France 2017: Primoz Roglic wins stage 17 as Chris Froome extends lead in the Alps

Slovenian solos to victory, as Froome finishes third to claim bonus seconds

Tour de France 2017: Primoz Roglic wins stage 17 as Chris Froome extends lead in the Alps
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production