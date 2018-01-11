The 2018 UCI WorldTour season will be upon us imminently, with the Tour Down Under heralding the start of ten months of top-tier road cycling.

With 18 teams dining at men’s pro cycling’s top table and 37 WorldTour races in all, there will be no shortage of action through the year.

But, before the racing kicks off, there are plenty of kit changes to get your heads round first, with Team Sky swapping black for white and some blue sneaking into Katusha-Alpecin’s traditionally-red garb, for starters.

There will be some new looks in the WorldTour peloton with several teams, including Team Sky, unveiling new jerseys (Pic: Team Sky)

To help you out with spotting your favourite teams and riders in the bunch this year, we’ve run through every WorldTour kit below – and ranked them from worst to best.

Who will stand out in the peloton this season… and who has committed crimes against cycling fashion? Let’s take a closer look – and vote for your favourite kit at the bottom.