Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome rides into Paris on yellow Pinarello Dogma F10

And green, polka dot and white bikes for the other jersey winners

As has now become tradition, Chris Froome rode into Paris aboard a yellow Pinarello Dogma F10 having secured his fourth title in five years.

Besides the final bunch gallop, this year won by Dylan Groenewegen, the Tour finale is an opportunity for riders and bike sponsors to celebrate the achievements of the past three weeks. That inevitably means a yellow bike for the winner, with Fausto Pinarello presenting Froome with his custom Dogma F10 ahead of the stage, and, this year, green, polka dot and white machines for the other jersey winners, too.

Chris Froome rode a custom yellow Pinarello Dogma F10 for the final stage of the Tour de France, with the frame signed by Fausto Pinarello (Pic: Team Sky)

Having succeeded twin brother Adam as the winner of the young rider classification, Simon Yates rode a black and white Scott Addict RC on the final stage. The ‘ying-yang’ design also extended to Yates’ helmet and shoes, also produced by Scott.

Meanwhile, Team Sunweb enjoyed a fantastic Tour, winning four stages – two apiece for Michael Matthews, who topped the points classification, and Warren Barguil, crowned King of the Mountains after an attacking performance on the Tour’s climbs. Team Sunweb’s bike sponsor, Giant, responded by giving Matthews and Barguil green and polka dot TCR Advanced SLs respectively for the Tour finale.

The final stage also saw Thomas Voeckler race for the final time, with the 38-year-old bowing out on the Champs-Elysees having completed 15 consecutive Tours. Spanish brand BH provided Voeckler, winner of four Tour stages in a career which also saw him wear the yellow jersey in 2004 and 2011, with a custom BH Ultralight for the 2017 race, which the Frenchman rode into Paris. The silver frame featured the dates of Voeckler’s four Tour de France wins, with one apiece in 2009 and 2010, and two in 2012.

Let’s take a closer look at those custom bikes ridden on the final stage of the 2017 Tour de France.

A bike fit for a champion. Fausto Pinarello presented Chris Froome with a yellow Pinarello Dogma F10 ahead of the final stage. With a yellow helmet, bib shorts and shoes, there was no missing the four-time Tour winner on the Champ-Elysees (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)
Having helped Froome to the yellow jersey, while also ensuring Sky topped the team classification, the 32-year-old's team-mates got yellow bib shorts, bottles, handlebar tape and helmets for the Tour finale (Pic: Sirotti)
After twin brother Adam won the young rider classification in 2016, Simon Yates kept the white jersey in the family by finishing seventh, 2' 06" ahead of nearest rival, Louis Meintjes. Scott provided Yates with a black and white Addict RC for the final stage (Pic: Sirotti)
The 'ying-yang' design also extended to Yates' personalised cockpit components. The Yates twins now have four top-ten Grand Tour finishes between them (Pic: Kristoff Ramon/Scott)
“It will take some time, but it is starting to sink in,” said Yates. “I’m really happy and a little bit relieved that I have pulled it off too. I came here with the goal of winning this jersey from day one and that was no secret. Also with my brother winning it last year it’s nice to keep it in the family, and we hope we can turn them into another colour one day." (Pic: Kristoff Ramon/Scott)
Needless to say, Scott made sure Yates' shoes and helmet matched, too. Can the Yates twins make a two-pronged attack on the Tour title next year? (Pic: Kristoff Ramon/Scott)
A closely fought battle in the points classification saw Michael Matthews take the green jersey after Marcel Kittel's withdrawal on stage 17. And a green jersey needs a green Giant TCR Advanced SL, of course (Pic: Sirotti)
Matthews' team-mate, Warren Barguil, captured the hearts of of the French public with an attacking performance which earnt him two stage wins and the King of the Mountains jersey, as well as a tenth place finish overall. Barguil rode into Paris on a polka dot Giant TCR Advanced SL. Even the handlebar tape received the polka dot treatment (Pic: Sirotti)
Thomas Voeckler brought the curtain down on a fine career on the Champs-Elysees. The Frenchman rode 15 consecutive Tours and won four stages, while also enjoying two stints in the yellow jersey. Direct-Energie's bike sponsor, BH, presented Voeckler with a custom silver Ultralight for the 2017 race, which the 38-year-old rode on the final stage. The bike features the dates of Voeckler's four Tour stage wins (Pic: Sirotti)
