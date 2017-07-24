As has now become tradition, Chris Froome rode into Paris aboard a yellow Pinarello Dogma F10 having secured his fourth title in five years.

Besides the final bunch gallop, this year won by Dylan Groenewegen, the Tour finale is an opportunity for riders and bike sponsors to celebrate the achievements of the past three weeks. That inevitably means a yellow bike for the winner, with Fausto Pinarello presenting Froome with his custom Dogma F10 ahead of the stage, and, this year, green, polka dot and white machines for the other jersey winners, too.

Chris Froome rode a custom yellow Pinarello Dogma F10 for the final stage of the Tour de France, with the frame signed by Fausto Pinarello (Pic: Team Sky)

Having succeeded twin brother Adam as the winner of the young rider classification, Simon Yates rode a black and white Scott Addict RC on the final stage. The ‘ying-yang’ design also extended to Yates’ helmet and shoes, also produced by Scott.

Meanwhile, Team Sunweb enjoyed a fantastic Tour, winning four stages – two apiece for Michael Matthews, who topped the points classification, and Warren Barguil, crowned King of the Mountains after an attacking performance on the Tour’s climbs. Team Sunweb’s bike sponsor, Giant, responded by giving Matthews and Barguil green and polka dot TCR Advanced SLs respectively for the Tour finale.

The final stage also saw Thomas Voeckler race for the final time, with the 38-year-old bowing out on the Champs-Elysees having completed 15 consecutive Tours. Spanish brand BH provided Voeckler, winner of four Tour stages in a career which also saw him wear the yellow jersey in 2004 and 2011, with a custom BH Ultralight for the 2017 race, which the Frenchman rode into Paris. The silver frame featured the dates of Voeckler’s four Tour de France wins, with one apiece in 2009 and 2010, and two in 2012.

Let’s take a closer look at those custom bikes ridden on the final stage of the 2017 Tour de France.